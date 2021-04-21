Sac State beach volleyball unveils ‘Hornet Beach’ with ribbon-cutting
April 21, 2021
Sacramento State and the beach volleyball team unveiled its new sand court Friday afternoon. The team had been practicing at Folsom prior to construction. Four months were spent building the new 26,000 square foot court located on the west side of campus. The newly developed facility neighbors both the softball stadium and tennis courts. The Hornets had their first set of home games in the new facility on the weekend of April 17.
