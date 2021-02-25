SPOTLIGHT PODCAST: History professor examines history and rise of conspiracies
How QAnon came to be, and why it’s still here
February 25, 2021
On this edition of State Hornet: Spotlight, podcast staffers Rose Vega and Gavin Rock talk with Sacramento State history professor Joseph Palermo.
Palermo, who has done research and writing on Watergate and 1950s politics, discusses the history and recent rise of conspiracy theories like QAnon and how politicians use them for personal and party gain.
Music: Inspired by Kevin MacLeod
View our comment policy here.