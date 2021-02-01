Amador Hall roof leak closes remote computer lab, damage being assessed

Amador Hall’s sign names its departments Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. A roof leak in Amador Hall caused a geography lab in room AMD313 to become unavailable to students Monday.

A computer lab used primarily by geography students is being assessed for damage after a roof leak in Amador Hall caused the lab to become unavailable to students Monday, according to geography department faculty.

The incident happened in room AMD313 and was reported Friday afternoon to facilities management according to geography department chair James Wanket. At least one Geographic Information Systems (GIS) course professor notified students about the closure of the lab Monday morning.

Only a few computer workstations were reported possibly damaged, Wanket said. He said equipment damage still needs to be assessed and some equipment was exposed to water, but there is no clear evidence of damage yet.

“Equipment damage will still have to be assessed,” Wanket said. “For now it seems that damage, if any, is limited to only a few computer workstations.”

Facilities Management is in charge of the roof damage, and the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics information technology staff will assess any equipment damage, Wanket said.

It is unknown how long the lab will be unavailable, but Wanket said he hopes that the lab will be partially available to students for remote access later this week. Although the lab is not currently occupied by students, the computers are accessed remotely for use in GIS courses, according to Wanket.

“There are several workarounds available for our students,” Wanket said in an email response. “Our Geography faculty are incredibly supportive, knowledgeable, and flexible and will help students get the access they need.”

Wanket said he has not received a timetable for repair of the roof.

As of the time of publication, Facilities Management has not yet responded to requests for comment made Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.