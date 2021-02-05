Men’s basketball game canceled as player awaits COVID-19 test results

Montana Grizzlies guard Cameron Parker (11) attempts a layup over Sacramento State Hornets forward Samaad Hector (0) during the second half during the conference game at the Nest at Sac State Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Hector said he got sick and is awaiting COVID-19 test results.

The Sacramento State men’s basketball team canceled its game Saturday with UC San Diego after Sac State forward Samaad Hector said he got sick and is awaiting COVID-19 test results.

Ryan Bjork, Sac State athletics’ assistant communications director, said in an email Friday that the game had been canceled “due to COVID-19 testing protocols within Sacramento State’s program.”

Hector said he began feeling symptoms on Thursday at approximately 6 p.m. and was tested for COVID-19 Friday morning. He said the team is focusing on contact tracing.

Bjork stated in his email that the game will likely not be rescheduled. Sac State’s next scheduled game is Feb. 11 at the University of Northern Colorado.

Additional reporting by Jordan Latimore.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information.