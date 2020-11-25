PODCAST SPOTLIGHT: Political strategist Daraka Larimore-Hall evaluates results of ballot propositions

On this episode of State Hornet: Spotlight, podcast editor Robbie Pierce and editor-in-chief Max Connor talk with Daraka Larimore-Hall, a vice chair of the state Democratic Party and political strategist and consultant, about why some of the ballot propositions turned out the way they did and what it means for California and both political parties going forward.

Larimore-Hall also discusses some of California’s electoral history and why he sees voting as a collective act rather than an individualized one.

Music: Inspired by Kevin MacLeod