PODCAST SPOTLIGHT: How to use the Modoc Hall 4-day vote center this year

The on-campus voting center at Modoc Hall will be in full operation this year.

As a four-day vote center, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Saturday, Oct. 31 to Monday Nov. 2, and then from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. The vote center will support traditional polling place voting as well as ballot drop-off voting.

Nathan Dietrich of Sacramento State’s division of public affairs and advocacy talks all about the history of the vote center and how you can use it this year in this episode of State Hornet: Spotlight.

Music: Inspired by Kevin MacLeod

