PODCAST: Spring 2021 confirmed virtual, Sac State employees paid to resign
September 14, 2020
On this week’s episode of The State Hornet Podcast, Podcast Editor Robbie Pierce, Managing Editor Maddie Beck and Editor-in-Chief Max Connor go over major stories since the back-to-school episode uploaded week one, including the announcement of another virtual semester for Spring 2021, the new Early Exit Program paying Sacramento State employees potentially up to $70,000 to resign and more.
