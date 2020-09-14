PODCAST: Spring 2021 confirmed virtual, Sac State employees paid to resign

On this week’s episode of The State Hornet Podcast, Podcast Editor Robbie Pierce, Managing Editor Maddie Beck and Editor-in-Chief Max Connor go over major stories since the back-to-school episode uploaded week one, including the announcement of another virtual semester for Spring 2021, the new Early Exit Program paying Sacramento State employees potentially up to $70,000 to resign and more.

