Deadline for 50% refund of Sac State spring parking permit extended

Students wait in line at the Sac State UTAPS office on Thursday, March 12. UTAPS extended the last date to get a 50% refund on spring parking permits to March 20 after initially stating it was March 13.

Sacramento State students will be able to return their spring parking permits for a 50% refund until March 20 according to Associate Vice President for Business and Administrative Services, Tony Lucas.

The refunds come after Sac State announced that the majority of classes will be held online, in an effort to stop the coronavirus spread.

The University Transportation and Parking Services will have an express permit drop-off in Parking Lot 7 Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. where students can drive up and return their permits to uniformed parking officers, Lucas said. Students do not need to get out of their cars.

After students drop off their permit, UTAPS will process refunds based on the permit owner’s information in the PeopleSoft database. The refunds will take 4-6 weeks. If a student has an outstanding debt to the university, the refund will be applied to that balance.

UTAPS employees originally told students that the last day to receive a 50% refund was Friday, which is the last business day within 60 days of the beginning of the permit’s eligibility. However, Sac State’s parking refunds information page says the last date to receive a 50% refund is 60 days from the beginning of classes, which is March 20.

Following State Hornet questions about this discrepancy, Lucas extended the last date to receive a 50% refund to March 20.

Lucas advised that students peel their permit off before pulling up to the permit drop-off in order to expedite the process.

Students can also go to the UTAPS building to return their permits for a 50% refund any time before March 20.

After March 20, the refund amount will go down daily.

Parking permits are still necessary for students wishing to visit the campus, and parking rules will still be enforced, Lucas said. He advised that students who plan on coming to campus regularly keep their permits.

The daily parking permit passes will stay at their current price of $7.