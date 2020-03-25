BROOKE’S UHLENBOPS S1E4: The Kanye West/Taylor Swift ‘Feud’

Web Story/Transistor Summary: Amidst all the other chaos happening this month (March 2020), the full and unedited phone call between Kanye West and Taylor Swift pertaining to a certain line in West’s “Famous” was released earlier this week. During this episode of Brooke’s UhlenBops, host Brooke Uhlenhop is remotely joined by deputy copy editor Maddie Beck to discuss the original “I’mma let you finish” incident, this new audio and Kim Kardashian’s Twitter commentary.

Music: “Lollipop” by Alex Beroza