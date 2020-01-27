SacStateSays: What are your thoughts on the proposed 2020 California state budget?

Kelly Kiernan

The State Hornet asked students what they thought about the California state budget, proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Jan. 10.

The budget plans to spend $36 billion on higher education – including community colleges, California State Universities, and Universities of California – and $84 billion on K-12 education.

According to a press release from Newsom’s office, “the Budget proposes an investment of approximately $900 million in teacher training, including professional development, educator service awards and teacher residency programs.”

Newsom also intends to invest $1 billion in affordable housing and to move the state towards universal health coverage, according to the press release.