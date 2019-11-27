NEWS PODCAST: The true meaning of Friendsgiving

Not everyone has the ability to go home for Thanksgiving, and others may not even have a home to go to. The tradition of Friendsgiving is one that’s becoming more popular to help people fill in the gaps.

Podcast editor Will Coburn brought his friend and Sac State psychology student Leslie Vernon in to talk about what it’s like to have been running a Friendsgiving for almost a decade, what brings people together over the holidays and how holidays are treated differently by immigrant families.

Music: Tropea by Filmsstro.com