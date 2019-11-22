NEWS PODCAST: Sac State introduces foreign students to American culture and education

Iyo Chen, a political science major, had her sights on coming to America. Advertisements in Japan made America alluring and she tested well in her English comprehension to make her a good candidate for a foreign exchange student application.

Now she talks about her experiences at Sac State with reporter Regina Reddick, the process she went through to get here, singing at the Sac State talent show, favorite American things and what American educational practices she would like to have in Japan.

Stories Covered:

Sac State police say library evacuation and Wildfire report of threat unrelated

Sac State considering textbook program for immediate course material access

Music: Tropea by Filmstro.com