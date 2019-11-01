NEWS PODCAST: Nebaiot Lemma on filming at Sac State

The+State+Hornet+reporter+Broke+Ulenhop+interviews+TikToker+and+YouTuber+Nebaiot+Lemma+for+The+State+Hornet+News+Podcast.+Lemma+has+gained+a+following+on+TikTok+with+a+series+of+candid+videos+filmed+at+Sac+State.
Back to Article
Back to Article

NEWS PODCAST: Nebaiot Lemma on filming at Sac State

The State Hornet reporter Broke Ulenhop interviews TikToker and YouTuber Nebaiot Lemma for The State Hornet News Podcast. Lemma has gained a following on TikTok with a series of candid videos filmed at Sac State.

The State Hornet reporter Broke Ulenhop interviews TikToker and YouTuber Nebaiot Lemma for The State Hornet News Podcast. Lemma has gained a following on TikTok with a series of candid videos filmed at Sac State.

Will Coburn - The State Hornet

The State Hornet reporter Broke Ulenhop interviews TikToker and YouTuber Nebaiot Lemma for The State Hornet News Podcast. Lemma has gained a following on TikTok with a series of candid videos filmed at Sac State.

Will Coburn - The State Hornet

Will Coburn - The State Hornet

The State Hornet reporter Broke Ulenhop interviews TikToker and YouTuber Nebaiot Lemma for The State Hornet News Podcast. Lemma has gained a following on TikTok with a series of candid videos filmed at Sac State.

Brooke Uhlenhop and Will Coburn
November 1, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Viral TikToker and YouTuber Nebaiot Lemma sat down with The State Hornet reporter Brooke Uhlenhop to talk about what goes into his filming, what inspires his comedy and why he decides to film on campus.
Music: Tropea by Filmstro.com

Print Friendly, PDF & Email