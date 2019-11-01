NEWS PODCAST: Nebaiot Lemma on filming at Sac State
The State Hornet reporter Broke Ulenhop interviews TikToker and YouTuber Nebaiot Lemma for The State Hornet News Podcast. Lemma has gained a following on TikTok with a series of candid videos filmed at Sac State.
Will Coburn - The State Hornet
Viral TikToker and YouTuber Nebaiot Lemma sat down with The State Hornet reporter Brooke Uhlenhop to talk about what goes into his filming, what inspires his comedy and why he decides to film on campus.
