SHIAVON’S JAWN PODCAST: How much self-control is too much self-control?
October 24, 2019
Shiavon Chatman and her friend Saleem Obeidat talk about anxiety and dating. Saleem questions if happiness and anxiety really exist or if it is all in our heads. Shiavon disagrees and gets vulnerable as she explains how her anxiety manifests in a physical sense just as much as a mental one.
Music: Chibba by Bensound.com
