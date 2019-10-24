SHIAVON’S JAWN PODCAST: How much self-control is too much self-control?

Back to Article
Back to Article

SHIAVON’S JAWN PODCAST: How much self-control is too much self-control?

Margherita Beale

Margherita Beale

Margherita Beale

Shiavon Chatman and Will Coburn
October 24, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Shiavon Chatman and her friend Saleem Obeidat talk about anxiety and dating. Saleem questions if happiness and anxiety really exist or if it is all in our heads. Shiavon disagrees and gets vulnerable as she explains how her anxiety manifests in a physical sense just as much as a mental one. 

 

Music: Chibba by Bensound.com

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email