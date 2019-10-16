NEWS PODCAST: Breaking down the 4th Democratic primary debate

Following the fourth Democratic presidential debate Tuesday night, podcast editor Will Coburn, opinion editor Shiavon Chatman, managing editor Cory Jaynes and opinion writer Derek Catron sat down to discuss the three-hour affair.

Join them as they condense the debate to key takeaways on how the candidates differ, the age of the three frontrunners, confidence in their economic proposals, which candidate is trying too hard and what should have been discussed but wasn’t.

Music: Tropea by Filmstro.com