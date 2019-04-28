The student news site of Sacramento State University

Sac State football athlete Andre Lindsey signs with Kansas City Chiefs

Sacramento State wide receiver Andre Lindsey (7) celebrates with Jaelin Ratliff during the 2018 season. Lindsey signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft.
Sac State football athlete Andre Lindsey signs with Kansas City Chiefs

Sacramento State wide receiver Andre Lindsey (7) celebrates with Jaelin Ratliff during the 2018 season. Lindsey signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft.

Sacramento State wide receiver Andre Lindsey (7) celebrates with Jaelin Ratliff during the 2018 season. Lindsey signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft.

Emily Rabasto - The State Hornet

Sacramento State wide receiver Andre Lindsey (7) celebrates with Jaelin Ratliff during the 2018 season. Lindsey signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft.

Emily Rabasto - The State Hornet

Emily Rabasto - The State Hornet

Sacramento State wide receiver Andre Lindsey (7) celebrates with Jaelin Ratliff during the 2018 season. Lindsey signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft.

Thomas Frey, Sports editor
April 27, 2019
Filed under Featured, Football, Sports

Former Sacramento State wide receiver Andre Lindsey was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday after the 2019 NFL Draft.

Lindsey came to Sac State after transferring from Delta College after the 2015 season. In three seasons with the Hornets, Lindsey has 46 catches for 1,204 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

He had his best season in 2017 when he snagged 25 receptions for 756 yards and seven touchdowns. Lindsey led in most yards per catch for the Football Champion Subdivision with 30.2 yards per catch in 2017.

Lindsey now joins DeAndre Carter (Texans), Darnell Sankey (Saints) and Todd Davis (Broncos) as former Sac State football players in the NFL.

RELATED: Dual-sport speedster outruns his competition on track, football field.

 

 

