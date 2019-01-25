The student news site of Sacramento State University

Sac State to host 45th annual Pig Bowl between cops and firefighters

The firefighters who will be participating in the 2019 Guns and Hoses Pig Bowl. The charity football game will honor both law enforcement officers and firefighters of Sacramento County.
The firefighters who will be participating in the 2019 Guns and Hoses Pig Bowl. The charity football game will honor both law enforcement officers and firefighters of Sacramento County.

Courtesy of Gun and Hoses Facebook page

Storm Ray, News Editor
January 25, 2019
Sacramento State will host the 45th annual Gun and Hoses Pig Bowl, a charity football game between local firefighters and law enforcement officers Saturday.

This year, the game will honor the recent deaths of many officers killed in the line of duty as well as firefighters who risked their lives in the 2018 California wildfires.

The event will also include a Kids Safety Fair, which will begin at 11 a.m.

According to their Facebook page, gift cards will be collected for families of first responders who have been affected by the recent California wildfires.

Tickets are $10 for anyone over the age of five and can be purchased here. The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on the Hornet Field.

