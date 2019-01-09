Sac State President’s town hall meeting date announced

Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen will host a town hall meeting alongside the Faculty Senate and Associated Students, Inc. on Jan. 17, from 9 to 10 a.m. in the University Union Ballroom.

The Q&A format will replace the traditional spring address, one that mirrors the address held prior to the beginning of the fall semester. The decision to change the format was announced at the end of last semester.

“We have decided to change the format so that we can be more responsive to the Hornet family,” Nelsen said in a SacSend message that announced the change.

Questions for the town hall can be submitted online by Friday.

The Faculty Senate, University Staff Assembly and ASI will be reviewing and selecting discussion topics from the questions submitted, according to the university.