Sac State releases annual safety plan report

The annual safety plan report for 2018 details new action plan for the years to come

A Sacramento State Police vehicle sits in front of The WELL. Sacramento State released it's 2018 Annual Safety Plan Friday, Dec. 14.

Cory Jaynes - The State Hornet

Storm Ray, News Editor
December 17, 2018
Sacramento State has released its annual safety plan report for 2018 detailing a plan of action to ensure more campus safety for 2019.

In a SacSend email sent Friday evening, the safety plan report contains information on how to contact police as well as action plans for the 2019 year.

The report contains updates that consists of four new safety precautions that will take effect during the next 24 months.

These changes include the replacement of existing classroom locks, more amplified lighting on campus walkways and outside paths, an emergency preparedness program exercise and the addition of more emergency phones as well as repair and replacement of current ones on campus. 

Will Coburn – The State Hornet

