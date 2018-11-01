The student news site of Sacramento State University

CSU web systems down for emergency maintenance

Will Coburn
October 31, 2018
Filed under Campus, News

California State University content management systems, including My Sac State, will be down from 8-10 p.m. Wednesday night for emergency maintenance.

The Smart Planner, KEYS to Degree Toolbox, registration and Campus Solutions will also be unavailable during those maintenance hours.

Blackboard and Canvas should not be affected, according to Teresa Palmer, Sac State Information Resources & Technology interim manager for customer service.

According to Palmer, the system update is to fix a connection issue between the CSU Chancellor’s office and the CSU campuses.

“We have one system for student applications,” Palmer said. “The connection there is not working right, so we have a round of CSU applicants that we can’t load their data from their CSU application.”

The emergency maintenance and upgrade was ordered by the CSU Chancellor’s office and announced by a SacSend email from IRT.

The SacSend said that IRT does not expect any lingering issues, but to contact them if anyone is experiencing problems after maintenance is done at servicedesk@csus.edu.

