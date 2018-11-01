The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

BREAKING: Woman rescued after jumping off Guy West Bridge

Sacramento+Fire+Department+rescues+a+woman+that+jumped+off+the+Guy+West+Bridge+on+Wednesday+evening.+
Sacramento Fire Department rescues a woman that jumped off the Guy West Bridge on Wednesday evening.

Sacramento Fire Department rescues a woman that jumped off the Guy West Bridge on Wednesday evening.

Shaun Holkko - The State Hornet

Shaun Holkko - The State Hornet

Sacramento Fire Department rescues a woman that jumped off the Guy West Bridge on Wednesday evening.

Shaun Holkko, Eric Jaramishian, and Francina Sanchez
October 31, 2018
Filed under Breaking News, Featured, Instagram, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A woman jumped off the Guy West Bridge into the American River at Sacramento State Wednesday and was rescued by the Sacramento Fire Department.

Emergency responders arrived shortly after 6 p.m. and were able to rescue the woman by boat after she swam closer to the river bank, said Greg Powell, Sacramento Fire Department battalion chief.

Powell said they could not confirm the woman’s intent for jumping.

“Nothing like [suicide] that we know of,” Powell said.

Sharon Ramirez, a witness, was walking by when she saw the jumper standing outside the bridge rail, holding a pair of scissors. Ramirez said she was trying to talk to the jumper, asking if she could help her back over, only to be told, “No, I got this.”

Sharon’s husband Bob Ramirez then called campus police.

Destiny Reynolds, a Sac State criminal justice major, said just as the woman was about to jump, a jogger came by and grabbed her, in an attempted to slow down her fall.

“She hit the water and kind of just swam back and forth, trying to avoid the cops and everyone trying to save her,” Reynolds said.

Whether or not the jumper is a Sac State student has not yet been confirmed.

The State Hornet will continue to update this story if more information becomes available.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • BREAKING: Woman rescued after jumping off Guy West Bridge

    Breaking News

    Suspect identified in 2017 Sac State laptop thefts

  • BREAKING: Woman rescued after jumping off Guy West Bridge

    Breaking News

    Dorm resident runs from attempted armed robbery

  • BREAKING: Woman rescued after jumping off Guy West Bridge

    Breaking News

    One woman arrested following 30 vehicle break-in at Sac State

  • BREAKING: Woman rescued after jumping off Guy West Bridge

    Breaking News

    30 vehicles broken into early Monday at Sac State

  • BREAKING: Woman rescued after jumping off Guy West Bridge

    Crime

    Sacramento man arrested Sept. 19 after shooting at Stingers

  • BREAKING: Woman rescued after jumping off Guy West Bridge

    Breaking News

    Student sexually assaulted at American River Courtyard

  • BREAKING: Woman rescued after jumping off Guy West Bridge

    Breaking News

    Update: Suspect arrested in Sac State smash and grab thefts, police say

  • BREAKING: Woman rescued after jumping off Guy West Bridge

    Breaking News

    Sheriff’s deputy killed in Rancho Cordova shooting attended Sac State

  • BREAKING: Woman rescued after jumping off Guy West Bridge

    Breaking News

    Crash victim identified as Sac State student through social media

  • BREAKING: Woman rescued after jumping off Guy West Bridge

    Breaking News

    Sac State smash and grab suspects still at large