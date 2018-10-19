The student news site of Sacramento State University

Abuse and assault survivors speak at Alpha Chi Omega’s Luminary

Annual outreach event connects students stories to a philanthropic mission

Students gather to hear Sexual abuse survivors stories at Alpha Chi Sigma's Luminary Event. Luminary is an outreach and fundraiser for the sorority's philanthropic mission to protect the victims of domestic violence.

Will Coburn -The State Hornet

Will Coburn
October 18, 2018
Sexual abuse survivors spoke to a crowd of Sacramento State students at Alpha Chi Omega’s Luminary event in the library quad Thursday night.

Luminary is an annual outreach event hosted by the Alpha Chi Omega sorority to promote their philanthropic actions. According to Annette Josol, vice president of philanthropy for Alpha Chi Omega, her sorority’s current philanthropic goals focus on outreach and access to resources for victims of domestic violence.

The organizations the sorority’s philanthropic fund is contributing to are My Sisters House, WEAVE and St. John’s said Josol. All three are local Sacramento-based nonprofits that focus on helping victims of domestic violence.

Alpha Chi Omega member Emily Phipps is a survivor of emotional abuse and shared her story at the event.

“I think it is really important to share your story to let others know they’re not alone.  Somebody you know might be in the same situation as you,” Phipps said.

According to Phipps, Alpha Chi Omega raised $750 at a fundraiser in the quad Tuesday where students paid a dollar to pie sorority sisters’ faces. The money went to Alpha Chi Omega’s philanthropic fund.

Alpha Chi Omega is also selling tickets this coming week for their Mr. and Mrs. Alpha Chi Omega Pageant.

Alpha Chi Omega board member Kali Smiley said that sorority and fraternity members will be competing to earn the titles of “Mr. and Mrs. AXO,” and that the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the charitable fund.

According to Smiley, tickets will be available at a booth in the library quad October 23 and 24. Tickets cost $8 each and the pageant is Saturday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.

