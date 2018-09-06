Herky Streetcar involved in traffic accident

The Herky Streetcar was involved in a minor accident, blocking traffic for several minutes on Sinclair Road Wednesday afternoon.

The accident occurred between the new Herky Streetcar, the electric shuttle operated by University Transportation and Parking Services, and a silver Mitsubishi Montero SUV shortly after 4:15 p.m. on Sinclair Road just outside Parking Structure 1.

No injuries were reported and both vehicles left the intersection after police took statements.

Sgt. Jeffrey Reinl with the Sacramento State Police Department said no one was hurt and “damage was very minimal, just some scratched paint on the shuttle both vehicles are operational.”