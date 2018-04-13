Sac State cautions against phishing attempt
April 12, 2018
The Sacramento State Office of Information Resources and Technology sent an email on Thursday warning students of a potential phishing attempt through Sacramento State’s email platform.
“We are receiving reports from our campus community that they are receiving a message from ‘The Microsoft account team’ asking to verify your account,” the email said. “This message is not from Sacramento State or Microsoft, and is a sophisticated phishing attempt.”
The office warns against clicking on any links in the email and they are asking students who receive the phishing attempt to forward the email to abuse@csus.edu.
The office states that one way to check on phishing is to make sure the email address from the sender matches the website that it claims to come from.
