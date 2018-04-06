Concerts in the Park lineup for summer 2018 released

Are you ready to start making summer plans? The lineup for this summer’s Concerts in the Park series has been announced.

Some of the artists that will be playing at the weekly concerts include Franz Ferdinand, Dance Gavin Dance, Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers and JMSEY.

The first show will be on May 4, with Cemetery Sun headlining. The concerts happen Fridays at Cesar Chavez Plaza from 5 to 9 p.m. The last concert of the summer is on July 27, featuring The Crystal Method.

