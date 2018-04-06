The student news site of Sacramento State University

Concerts in the Park lineup for summer 2018 released

Derek Lynch, left, and Frank Lopes Jr., better known as Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers, relax in the Oak Park backyard where they produce their music. The group is set to return to Concerts in the Park after last year's performance in Cesar Chavez Plaza.

Photo by Claire Morgan - The State Hornet

Caleb Danielson, Culture editor
April 5, 2018
Are you ready to start making summer plans? The lineup for this summer’s Concerts in the Park series has been announced.

Some of the artists that will be playing at the weekly concerts include Franz Ferdinand, Dance Gavin Dance, Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers and JMSEY.

The first show will be on May 4, with Cemetery Sun headlining. The concerts happen Fridays at Cesar Chavez Plaza from 5 to 9 p.m. The last concert of the summer is on July 27, featuring The Crystal Method.

See the full list of performing artists here.

