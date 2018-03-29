JMSEY inspires other Sacramento artists with his alternative R&B sound

Originally from London, James Cavern — who performs under the stage name JMSEY — aims to evolve his rhythm and blues sound while making simple, relatable music.

The self-described late-bloomer didn’t begin his journey in music until he was 20. Six years later, he has amassed an audience of fans and fellow musicians alike.

“I didn’t start pursuing music until about five or six years ago,” Cavern said. “I started teaching myself guitar when I was 20, so it wasn’t like I started playing at 12 or whatever age kids usually pick up their first instrument. I feel like even now I’m still learning a lot, which is a good thing. I think you should always be wanting to learn something new.”

His desire for constant self-improvement is apparent in his changing style, rebranding of his projects, and willingness to draw from a wide range of musical inspirations.

“I think some people would probably be surprised in my taste in music,” Cavern said. “One artist I’m really into now, who doesn’t sound anything like what I do, is Chris Stapleton. He’s considered country, but if you listen to him, he’s straight up soul. What I always draw from him is the focus on simplicity and melody.”

According to Cavern, Sacramento’s art scene has steadily been growing, and now is the prime time for the young acts in the area to contribute.

“I always have people ask me why I’m not in L.A or New York or all these other places, but Sacramento is blossoming and cultivating its own cultural climate,” Cavern said. “When Sacramento does have something hit, it’s usually something that’s very different. For example, there’s Death Grips — or obviously right now, we have Hobo Johnson — and I think Sacramento has historically been a great place for these artists to grow.”

Although he never admitted it himself, Cavern has helped cultivate the local music scene and played a big part in inspiring Sacramento’s next wave of up-and-coming artists.

“When I moved to downtown two years ago, everyone told me that James Cavern was the guy to know if you wanted to get involved in music,” said Jordan Moore, a solo artist and guitarist for Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers. “James knows how to lift people up and bring them together with both his music and every-day scenarios. People love to snap their fingers and dance and say ‘Oh-hey hey hey hey.’ People love that type of s—-, so it’s fun to go to JMSEY shows and be a little R&B for a bit.”

Christian Gates, who performs as The Philharmonik, cites Cavern as one of main driving forces behind Sacramento’s current cultural movements.

“I consider him one of the artists who established the roots for this current movement that we have,” Gates said. “For us newbies ‘James Cavern’ was a name that we heard that was poppin’ in the city. This guy had a name for himself, but aside from being a musician, he was a tastemaker. His accolades he received outside of the city were the stepping stone for everything we have now.”

Gates also said that Cavern has been one of his biggest role models, both musically and personally.

“It’s that f——— magical voice, man,” Gates said. “It’s so unique and got that natural raspiness. Like, there’s a lot of vocal acrobats who make you go ‘Wow, I wish I could do that with my voice,’ but it’s just the tone of how he sings and the dynamics that he puts into his music that really set him apart from other artists I’m hearing today.

According to Gates, seeing Cavern perform drove him to incorporate more dynamic ideas into his music and become a better performer.

“He really knows how to make you enjoy the moment when you’re listening to his music,” Gates said. “Sometimes being on stage can still be nerve-wracking, but seeing another artist touches you and gives you motivation for the next performance. I think it’s his vulnerability and ability to get you in your feelings that really important. Who he is as a person breeds his great music, and that what’s really inspiring to me. And I want to follow that model when I perform.”

JMSEY will be playing a free show in the Redwood Room of The University Union at 7:30 pm on Thursday, March 29.