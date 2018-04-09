After 28 years on campus, Lee steps down as vice president of administration and business affairs

It was announced in an email sent out by Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen on Monday that Ming-Tung “Mike” Lee, the vice president of administration and business affairs, will be retiring on Aug. 1 after being at the school for 28 years.

Lee began his career at Sac State in 1990 and has served in various positions at the University.

Lee helped to secure funding for various projects, including the Science Complex II, which is expected to open in fall 2019.

Stacey Hayano, the senior associate vice president for budget planning and administration, will temporarily take over Lee’s position in August, until the school hires another person for the position.