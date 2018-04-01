The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Filed under Featured, News

BREAKING: Woman hit by Sheriff’s Department vehicle at vigil for Stephon Clark

A+woman+was+hit+by+a+Sacramento+County+Sheriff%27s+Department+vehicle+at+a+vigil+for+Stephon+Clark.+After+repeating+%22back+away+from+my+vehicle%22+several+times+at+protestors+blocking+traffic%2C+an+officer+simply+started+driving%2C+knocking+a+woman+to+the+curb.
A woman was hit by a Sacramento County Sheriff's Department vehicle at a vigil for Stephon Clark. After repeating

A woman was hit by a Sacramento County Sheriff's Department vehicle at a vigil for Stephon Clark. After repeating "back away from my vehicle" several times at protestors blocking traffic, an officer simply started driving, knocking a woman to the curb.

Nick Minges

Nick Minges

A woman was hit by a Sacramento County Sheriff's Department vehicle at a vigil for Stephon Clark. After repeating "back away from my vehicle" several times at protestors blocking traffic, an officer simply started driving, knocking a woman to the curb.

A woman was struck by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department vehicle at a vigil for Stephon Clark Saturday after the deputy, who had been repeating “back away from my vehicle,” started driving, knocking the woman to the curb.

A friend of the victim identified her as 61-year-old Wanda Cleveland. Witnesses said Cleveland was standing close to the curb when the vehicle hit her on the right leg. Cleveland landed on her hip and shoulder and hit her head.

She couldn’t move her head and she has a prior medical condition, according to Cleveland’s friend Ava Nadal, who witnessed the incident.

Ambulances have since taken Cleveland to the hospital.

Traffic has come to a near-complete stop at the intersection as the protest has claimed the street.

The line of Sheriff’s Department cars blocking the protest’s path has left.

The event started as a vigil for Stephon Clark, who was killed by police on March 18.

Protesters at the vigil had signs and a microphone and began walking the streets before deputies started to come in demanding they move.

When the protesters didn’t move, the deputy started to drive, striking Cleveland.

The State Hornet will update this story as more information becomes available.

Update: This article has been updated to include the victim’s name.

Update: A previous version of this article incorrectly identified the vehicle as a police vehicle, when in fact, it was a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department vehicle.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

1 Comment

One Response to “BREAKING: Woman hit by Sheriff’s Department vehicle at vigil for Stephon Clark”

  1. Insert Acronym Here on March 31st, 2018 10:06 pm

    Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
    No sympathy at all

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Featured

Stephon Clark autopsy shows 6 gunshot wounds to the back
Stephon Clark autopsy shows 6 gunshot wounds to the back
Rev. Al Sharpton delivers eulogy at funeral of Stephon Clark
Rev. Al Sharpton delivers eulogy at funeral of Stephon Clark
OPINION: Broken promise should mean a refund for Ramona Lot parkers
OPINION: Broken promise should mean a refund for Ramona Lot parkers
5 spring makeup trends spreading on campus
5 spring makeup trends spreading on campus
Protest over Stephon Clark shooting closes Golden 1 Center for the second time in a week
Protest over Stephon Clark shooting closes Golden 1 Center for the second time in a week

Other stories filed under News

Stephon Clark autopsy shows 6 gunshot wounds to the back
Stephon Clark autopsy shows 6 gunshot wounds to the back
Rev. Al Sharpton delivers eulogy at funeral of Stephon Clark
Rev. Al Sharpton delivers eulogy at funeral of Stephon Clark
Sac State College of Continuing Education adds new degree completion program
Sac State College of Continuing Education adds new degree completion program
#SacStateSays: Are you surprised that Parking Structure V has been delayed until May 8?
#SacStateSays: Are you surprised that Parking Structure V has been delayed until May 8?
Protest over Stephon Clark shooting closes Golden 1 Center for the second time in a week
Protest over Stephon Clark shooting closes Golden 1 Center for the second time in a week
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • BREAKING: Woman hit by Sheriff’s Department vehicle at vigil for Stephon Clark

    Featured

    Stephon Clark autopsy shows 6 gunshot wounds to the back

  • BREAKING: Woman hit by Sheriff’s Department vehicle at vigil for Stephon Clark

    Featured

    Rev. Al Sharpton delivers eulogy at funeral of Stephon Clark

  • BREAKING: Woman hit by Sheriff’s Department vehicle at vigil for Stephon Clark

    Featured

    OPINION: Broken promise should mean a refund for Ramona Lot parkers

  • BREAKING: Woman hit by Sheriff’s Department vehicle at vigil for Stephon Clark

    Culture

    5 spring makeup trends spreading on campus

  • BREAKING: Woman hit by Sheriff’s Department vehicle at vigil for Stephon Clark

    Featured

    Protest over Stephon Clark shooting closes Golden 1 Center for the second time in a week

  • BREAKING: Woman hit by Sheriff’s Department vehicle at vigil for Stephon Clark

    Featured

    Students, faculty to protest for CSU funding increase

  • BREAKING: Woman hit by Sheriff’s Department vehicle at vigil for Stephon Clark

    Featured

    Senior out for redemption in the pitching circle

  • BREAKING: Woman hit by Sheriff’s Department vehicle at vigil for Stephon Clark

    Featured

    Trio of Sac State gymnasts qualify for NCAA Regional

  • BREAKING: Woman hit by Sheriff’s Department vehicle at vigil for Stephon Clark

    Featured

    GALLERY: Protests over police shooting of Stephon Clark continue for second straight day

  • BREAKING: Woman hit by Sheriff’s Department vehicle at vigil for Stephon Clark

    Featured

    Parking Structure V completion delayed again with contract expiring April 5