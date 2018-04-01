BREAKING: Woman hit by Sheriff’s Department vehicle at vigil for Stephon Clark

A woman was struck by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department vehicle at a vigil for Stephon Clark Saturday after the deputy, who had been repeating “back away from my vehicle,” started driving, knocking the woman to the curb.

A friend of the victim identified her as 61-year-old Wanda Cleveland. Witnesses said Cleveland was standing close to the curb when the vehicle hit her on the right leg. Cleveland landed on her hip and shoulder and hit her head.

She couldn’t move her head and she has a prior medical condition, according to Cleveland’s friend Ava Nadal, who witnessed the incident.

Ambulances have since taken Cleveland to the hospital.

Traffic has come to a near-complete stop at the intersection as the protest has claimed the street.

The line of Sheriff’s Department cars blocking the protest’s path has left.

The event started as a vigil for Stephon Clark, who was killed by police on March 18.

Protesters at the vigil had signs and a microphone and began walking the streets before deputies started to come in demanding they move.

When the protesters didn’t move, the deputy started to drive, striking Cleveland.

After repeating "back away from my vehicle" several times at protestors blocking traffic, an officer simply started driving, knocking a woman to the curb. Ambulances are now on the scene. @TheStateHornet pic.twitter.com/SGWGZ97SNK — Nicholas Minges (@nickminges) April 1, 2018

The State Hornet will update this story as more information becomes available.

Update: This article has been updated to include the victim’s name.

Update: A previous version of this article incorrectly identified the vehicle as a police vehicle, when in fact, it was a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department vehicle.