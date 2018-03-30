Rev. Al Sharpton delivers eulogy at funeral of Stephon Clark

Hundreds attended and dozens were left outside after capacity was reached at the venue that held the funeral service for Stephon Clark on Thursday.

Rev. Al Sharpton was invited to deliver a short eulogy during the service and called up Clark’s brother Stevante Clark to stand by him as he spoke.

“We will never let you forget the name of Stephon Clark until we get justice,” Sharpton said as Stevante periodically embraced him.

Sharpton also made reference to comments made yesterday in a press conference by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

When asked about the police-involved shooting of Stephon Clark, Sanders replied that the incident is a “local matter and … should be left up to the local authorities at this point in time.”

Sharpton said it is not just a local matter.

“They’ve been killing young black men all over the country and we are here to say that we are going to stand with Stephon Clark and the leaders of his family.”

Local and national media turn their cameras to Stevante Clark after a funeral service on Thursday, March 29, as he speaks about his experiences in the weeks following the police-involved shooting death of his brother Stephon.

In a press conference held after the funeral, Sharpton spoke alongside attorney Benjamin Crump about details of the police-involved shooting of Clark, including the muting of audio on the police bodycam videos recorded by police during the incident.

Crump chose to emphasize his and Clark’s family’s request of non-violence at events protesting Sacramento police during the investigation of the shooting.

“We know that after this funeral the people are going to have passionate emotions,” Crump said. “We must choose non-violence to make sure that we protest, exercise our first amendment rights in the most productive way possible.”

Stevante Clark has been the most vocal member of his family in the media and spoke about his recent life experiences to a group gathered outside the funeral.

“I can’t eat. I can’t sleep. My life sucks,” Stevante said. “Everyone now knows me from my brother’s death.”

Many of the funeral’s attendees still say protests regarding Clark’s death are far from over and even Sacramento State students are planning a demonstration next week.

A rally protesting the police shooting is scheduled start on campus on April 3 at 3 p.m. in the campus quad before heading to City Hall to protest.