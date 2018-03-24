GALLERY: Protests over police shooting of Stephon Clark continue for second straight day
March 23, 2018
Demonstrators rallied at the Tower Bridge at noon on Friday to continue protests regarding the shooting death of an unarmed black man, Stephon Clark, by Sacramento police on Sunday.
The group marched through downtown streets, chanting and speaking out against “wrongful deaths of black Americans by police.”
Concerns about proper police training and accountability led to chants of “Black lives matter” and “no justice, no peace” from dozens of protesters, who also repeated Clark’s name to police in combat gear.
The protests gained national attention on Thursday when demonstrators gathered outside the Golden 1 Center during a basketball game, blocking people from entering.
