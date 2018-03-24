GALLERY: Protests over police shooting of Stephon Clark continue for second straight day

Demonstrators rallied at the Tower Bridge at noon on Friday to continue protests regarding the shooting death of an unarmed black man, Stephon Clark, by Sacramento police on Sunday.

The group marched through downtown streets, chanting and speaking out against “wrongful deaths of black Americans by police.”

Concerns about proper police training and accountability led to chants of “Black lives matter” and “no justice, no peace” from dozens of protesters, who also repeated Clark’s name to police in combat gear.

The protests gained national attention on Thursday when demonstrators gathered outside the Golden 1 Center during a basketball game, blocking people from entering.

Five-year-old Elias Taylor sits upon his mother Teriah Taylor's shoulders as he holds a sign in a demonstration that took place around downtown Sacramento on Friday, March 23, 2018. Teriah says that she attends the march and brought her son to the demonstration, held in response to the shooting of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police, because. "My son's life matters. I don't want him to end up like so many others, with their lives cut short."