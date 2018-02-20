Baseball fields to be turned into $150 million on-campus housing
The McAuliffe Baseball Fields, located at the corner of College Town Drive and State University Drive, will be turned into on-campus housing for approximately 1,100 students beginning in mid-2019, according to a Tuesday Sacramento State press release.
Construction is projected to be completed in 2021. Once completed, the school will have on-campus housing available for approximately 3,200 students.
University Enterprises, Inc. is acquiring the 11-acre property for $2,274,223 in a 10-year lease-purchase agreement and they will be financing the property, according to the press release.
As part of the agreement, the baseball fields must be duplicated on city-owned land at the Army Depot East Park before the new apartment-style housing can begin construction
“The total project costs are projected to be approximately $150 million,” said UEI Director of Marketing Services Angela Rader via email. “The replacement ballpark projects costs are approximately $5 million.”
