The State Hornet Broadcast: Multi-use stadium, fee increase, La Bienvenida, and sports updates

Welcome to The State Hornet Broadcast. multimedia staffers Sharmarke Holif and Skylar Findlay share news that happened at Sac State. We’ll also be joined by podcast editor Evan Patocka and visuals staffer Kai Arellano to provide updates on Sac State’s sports teams.

Sac State has created a rendering for a new multi-use stadium to be constructed for concerts, games and events. This stadium plans to hold up to 25,000 seats.This is a part of the new “Sac 12” initiative that will move Sacramento State from the Big Sky Conference to the Pac-12. Students shared their thoughts on the new stadium announcement.

Concerns were raised by students at Sac State, as President Luke Wood approved the proposed fee increase. Students gave their opinions on what they think about the fee increases.

“Let It Be A Tale” was a protest art exhibit held on Oct. 8 at the California State Capitol building that told the tale of a Palestinian girl going through her final stages of life. This event was in memory of those who lost their lives in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

La Bienvenida allowed new and incoming students to experience Latinx culture and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The State Hornet spoke with students to give their opinions on what the event meant for them and their community.

Sac State got the big win against Weber State for their homecoming game Oct. 20. The Hornets won 51-48, in a close game that only came about after the Wildcats missed a 27-yard field goal. Volleyball is 5-1 in conference, with a winning record 12-7. The men’s soccer team is 3-3 in conference. For the women’s soccer team, they are 2-2-3.

