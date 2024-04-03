It’s Sanrio season: How to hunt for your favorite characters

The Sanrio characters have had fanatics in a craze for many years over buying and collecting items with their favorite characters on them.

Sanrio is a popular Japanese company featuring memorable icons such as Hello Kitty, Kuromi, My Melody, Keroppi, Cinnamoroll, Chococat, LittleTwinStars and many more. The variety of characters leaves something that will fit everyone’s aesthetic and vibe.

With the rush to get these items, stores have turned into Sanrio deserts leaving buyers to find new strategies and tactics to secure these adorable products.

If you’re looking to start your Sanrio obsession, I’d suggest picking a character you love and sticking to it throughout your journey. Hello Kitty is among the most popular for hunters’ search but not to worry here are tips and tricks for starting your collection off right.

Stores to search for Sanrio goodies

If you have the budget for pricey Sanrio items or stores have run dry, Amazon and Hot Topic will be your best bet for finding items.

Hot Topic currently has a line dedicated to the Sanrio world, which has clothes, bags, bracelets, keychains and more. As for Amazon, you can find a Sanrio snack box, a Lego Kuromi, Sanrio school set and a variety of different things.

Fueling your Sanrio obsession on a budget never goes wrong with stores like Burlington, Marshalls, Ross, TJ Maxx and Five Below. Stores like these are major hunting grounds so beware of shopping at these stores on the weekends.

It is best to go hunting on the weekdays before 12 p.m. so run, don’t walk, in hopes you can snatch up some items.

Some Sanrio items you may find at these stores are tumblers, mugs, blankets, lights, wall decor and even vanity chairs. You may even find the viral Hello Kitty Crème line which you can also buy online but finding these products in stores is much cheaper and more of a thrill.

RELATED: Stinger Style: Fall essentials for your closet



You can also check Walmart, Target, Hobby Lobby and HomeGoods. If you’re looking to adorablize your kitchen with Sanrio cookware or Tupperware, HomeGoods is the place for you. Hobby Lobby has more Sanrio items than ever before with new plushies that the community of hunters are in search of.

Selling, trading and buying among the community of Sanrio fans

If in-person shopping is not your thing or you just can’t seem to find the items you’re looking for, there are online communities such as Facebook groups dedicated to trading and selling Sanrio items.

Here you can trade for your wishlist with Sanrio items you already have or buy from resellers. Simply search Sanrio or your favorite character and add California and the name of your city to the search.

You first need to know the terminology of these groups so your trading and selling experience can be swift and easy. Here are some terminologies you must know: ISO means in search of, UFT stands for up for trade and UFS means up for sale.

If you’re looking for a new community of people in general, these groups are also a place for you to share what items you find and posting about them is what makes Sanrio hunting fun.

Have fun Sanrio hunting and don’t forget to join a community of hunters by following hunt pages and hashtags on all social media platforms.