Retrogrades #2: A not so ‘Hot Fuss’

In the second episode of Retrogrades, podcast editor James Fife and managing editor Chris Woodard, revisit the single-driven debut album from The Killers, “Hot Fuss.” Fife and Woodard discuss “Mr. Brightside,” 80s-inspired pop rock and the struggles of creating catchy stadium-rocking tunes.

RELATED: Retrogrades #1: ‘I, Robot’ you, get dizzy



Retrogrades examines a popular piece of media from around 20 years ago, and re-explores its content. The podcast reviews the content, provides context from the time of its release and dives into whether or not the content has aged well into the current zeitgeist.