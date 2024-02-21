Retrogrades #1: ‘I, Robot’ you, get dizzy

In the first episode of Retrogrades, podcast editor James Fife and managing editor Chris Woodard, revisit the 2004 summer blockbuster “I, Robot.” Fife and Woodard discuss technological advances from 2004, Will Smith’s impressive early-2000s run and the film itself.

Retrogrades examines a popular piece of media from around 20 years ago and re-explores its content. The podcast reviews the content, provides context from the time of its release and dives into whether or not the content has aged well into the current zeitgeist.