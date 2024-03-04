Swarm Report #1: Baseball season starts and basketball struggles with conference tournaments on the horizon

In the first Swarm Report episode of the spring 2024 semester, podcast staffer Evan Patocka and sports staffer Orlando Fuller discuss the recent Sacramento State sports team performances.

Fuller talks about both the men’s and women’s basketball teams’ struggles down the stretch leading up to the Big Sky Tournament.

Patocka discusses the start of the baseball season, as well as delving into other sports such as men’s and women’s tennis, beach volleyball and softball.