Swarm Report #1: Baseball season starts and basketball struggles with conference tournaments on the horizon

Election signage setup outside Modoc Hall Saturday, March 2, 2024. Voters can return their mail-in ballots, file a conditional voter registration and vote in person inside through Election Day.
FAQ: Voting in the California primary election
A graduate salutes to family in a crowded Golden 1 Center during their commencement for Sac State, May 23, 2023. A goal of the Black Student Success Task Force is to offer numerous resources to increase the amount of Black students earning a degree.
Sac State launches Black Success Initiative and Black Honors College
The Sacramento State sign covered with a banner at the on-campus CFA strike Jan. 22, 2024. The majority of CFA members voted in favor of the tentative agreement which extends into the upcoming academic term. (Photo by Alyssa Branum, Graphic created in Canva by Analah Wallace)
CFA votes to ratify tentative agreement
The California Faculty Association planned a weeklong statewide strike from Jan. 22 -26, but was cut to just a day after a tentative agreement with California State University was reached. A vote about the ratification of the agreement between CFA and CSU took place between Feb. 12-18. (Graphic created in Canva by Julianna Rodriguez)
CFA tentative agreement: A step in the right direction
The political climate drives LGBTQ+ students such as senior international relations major and co-President of the Lavender Alliance Emilie Jocson, to help organize student groups to push back against anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric on campus. Student organizations such as the Lavender Alliance have committed themselves to helping students connect with their peers. (Photo by Brionna Woody. Graphic created in Canva by Mia Huss)
Sac State community discusses frustrations with anti-LGBTQ+ legislation
Chair of the World Languages and Literatures department Curtis Smith, junior kinesiology major Ozzie Garcia, and senior sociology major DJ Johnson pictured outside of Eureka hall Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, with art professor Joy Bertinuson pictured outside Mendocino hall. (Photo by Michael Pepper, Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum)
Sac State staff and students discuss opinions on CFA tentative agreement
The weeklong statewide California Faculty Association strike ending after just one day leaves the California State University and Sac State communities with questions. (Photo by Alyssa Branum, graphic created in Canva by Analah Wallace)
FAQ: What’s next for Sac State after the CFA cancels its strike
Mixed canned fruit and veggies on the shelves of the Associated Students, Inc. Food Pantry, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. The food pantry provides both fresh produce and groceries, according to its website.
ASI Food Pantry provides resources for students with low food security
Associated Students Inc. Vice President of University Affairs Alec Tong poses for his election candidate photo for the board position earlier in the spring 2023 semester. Tong resigned from his position on Monday, Nov. 27. (Photo courtesy of ASI, Graphic created in Canva by Jacob Peterson)
BREAKING: Second ASI board member resigns
Associated Students Inc. Director of Arts & Letters Christian Hernandez-Hunter poses for his election candidate photo for the board position earlier in the spring semester. Hernandez-Hunter has since resigned from his position after continuous hardships with others led to the decision. (Photo courtesy of ASI, Graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum)
ASI director resigns from the board
The CapRadio downtown facility, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Sacramento State President Luke Wood said the university has committed $12 million to aid the organization and expected to spend $5 million more.
Sac State leaders weigh in on recent CapRadio woes
Sac State students visit the Parents & Families Program office during Phlagleblast inside the University Union Sept. 8, 2023. The University Union houses many of the student resources campus has to offer.
Unleash your potential with a treasure trove of campus resources
Sacramento State Police Department released a timely warning notice today after the arsons committed Sunday, Feb. 11, around 9:45 pm. Sac State PD apprehended the suspects Wednesday, Feb. 14.(Graphic created in Canva by Analah Wallace)
Two suspects spotted in arson incidents on campus
The remaining suspects captured on camera by the Sacramento State Police Department. Students should report to the Sac State PD immediately if they see these faces or anyone else tampering with student property. (Graphic created in Canva by Analah Wallace)
BREAKING: Two suspects apprehended in recent transportation thefts
The Sacramento State Police Department has identified a person of interest in relation to a series of vandalisms around campus Sunday Dec. 10, 2023. Anyone with information should reach out to them at (916) 278-6000, or email police@csus.edu. (Photos courtesy of Sac State Police, graphic created in Canva by Chris Woodard)
BREAKING: Reports of vandalism and possible arson on campus
The ‘Red Zone’ is the time on college campuses between dorm move-in and Thanksgiving break when sexual assaults are more likely to occur. Sacramento State has multiple resources to support survivors. (Graphic created in Canva by Analah Wallace)
Continued vigilance: campus safety challenges beyond the ‘Red Zone’
The Sacramento State Police Department responded to a call of a fire near Riverview Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Currently, police believe the fire was set intentionally. (Graphic created in Canva by Chris Woodard, Photo courtesy of Sacramento State Police Department)
BREAKING: Possible arson committed at Riverview Hall
Una mujer sentada en un cobija pensando en la frase “ni de aqui ni de alla”. Esta frase es común en los que se sienten divididos entre dos identidades. Gráfico hecho en Canva por Rosienelly Salguero.
‘Ni de aqui, ni de allá’ Las luchas de ser de EEUU con raíces Latinoamericanas
El Centro de Recursos para Soñadores, también conocido como el Dreamer Resource Center, está ubicado en el Riverfront Center el 28 de diciembre de 2023. El centro es un recurso que ofrece apoyo legal y financiero para estudiantes que son inmigrantes y más. Gráfico hecho en Canva por Angelica Brito.
Lo que ofrece el Centro de Recursos para Soñadores en Sac State
Grafico creado en Canva por Rosienelly Salguero
El Panteón de Sacramento: Celebracion de Dia de los Muertos
A graduate salutes to family in a crowded Golden 1 Center during their commencement for Sac State, May 23, 2023. A goal of the Black Student Success Task Force is to offer numerous resources to increase the amount of Black students earning a degree.
Sac State launches Black Success Initiative and Black Honors College
Black History Month is an annual month-long observance in February where we come together to celebrate the achievements and remember the sacrifices made on behalf of Black Americans throughout U.S. history. (Created in Canva by Julianna Rodriguez)
Black History Month 2024
The State Hornet showcases top-performing Black Sac State student-athletes such as Jared Gipson, Solape Amusan and Zee Hamoda. (Photos courtesy of Sac State Athletics, Graphic created in Canva by Siany Harts)
Showcasing 10 outstanding Black Sac State student-athletes
The “Black Artists in America: Civil Rights to the Bicentennial” exhibit, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento. Artists such as Alma Thomas, Joyce J. Scott and James A. Porter were on display for all to see in honor of Black History Month.
Black History is American History at the Crocker Art Museum
Senior third baseman Lewa Day on second base against Santa Clara University Friday, Mar. 1, 2024. Day has 23 RBIs so far this season.
Sac State softball captain adds her name to the record book again
Sac State breaks out of a timeout prior to its win over the Montana State Bobcats in Bozeman, Montana Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. This was the Hornets first win in Bozeman since 2021.
Sac State snatches a victory in Montana and rids an 11-game losing streak
Senior forward Solape Amusan sets up in front of a defender against Northern Arizona on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Amusan had 12 points and four rebounds against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday.
Senior Day soured as Sac State drops home finale
Senior pitcher Caroline Evans pitching against San Jose State Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Evans has pitched five games for Sac State this season, more than all the other pitchers so far, and has been credited with a victory twice.
Sac State softball orders up a 4 for 4 in last two tournaments
Junior infielder Jose Ruiz dives after a throw in an attempt to make a play Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. Ruiz ended the night with two assists.
Sac State experiences highs and lows in an even weekend
Redshirt sophomore guard Benthe Versteeg finds herself in the corner scanning the court for a possible lane to the basket Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024 at The Nest. She finished the game against Montana Thursday with 18 points and 5 rebounds.
Fouls plague Sac State down the stretch in a tough loss
Freshman guard Michael Wilson looks to pass the rock to his teammate Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Wilson finished the game with three assists to go along with four boards in 25 minutes of play.
End-of-game paralysis and elite shooting sting Sac State despite improved play
Freshman forward Summah Hanson dribbles past her defender against Northern Arizona Thursday Feb. 15, 2024. Hanson set Sac State’s Division I single-season freshman scoring record on Saturday against the Northern Colorado Bears.
Sac State forward sets single-season record in loss
Sophomore outfielder Ryan Christiansen swings at an oncoming pitch in the first game against Loyola Marymount Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Christiansen had 8 plate appearances in the double-header.
Sac State gets plunked in opening day doubleheader but finishes with walk-off win
Junior outfielder Matt Masciangelo up to bat on Friday Feb. 16, 2024 against Loyola Marymount University at John Smith Field. There’s an 87.5% chance Masciangelo was hit by a pitch in this plate appearance.
Sac State outfielder hit seven times in eight plate appearances
[FILE] Freshman shortstop Wehiwa Aloy takes an at bat versus UC Davis Tuesday, April 11, 2023. With his fifth inning home run on Saturday, Aloy became the all time leader in Sacramento State’s Division I history for home runs hit by a freshman with 12.
‘Pass the Bat’: Hornets baseball wins second conference series of year
Sacramento State senior closer Jack Zalasky stands on top of parking structure three overlooking John Smith field on Wednesday, April 20, 2023. Zalasky ranks third in Sacramento State history career saves with 23 saves.
Like father like son: Sac State closer follows in his dads steps
In 2016, Colin Kaepernick decided to sit down during the national anthem and later kneeled in support of the fight against police brutality, discrimination and racial inequality. His legacy serves as a powerful reminder of the intersection between sports and social change. (Graphic made in Canva by Hailey Valdivia)
OPINION: The NFL blackballed Colin Kaepernick and never apologized
Senior running back Marcus Fulcher runs ahead against South Dakota Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Fulcher scored twice against the Coyotes in his final game as a Hornet.
Sac State loses heavyweight playoff bout against South Dakota
Senior running back Marcus Fulcher runs downfield against Cal Poly Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Fulcher was held to just 48 yards on 10 carries against North Dakota
Sac State’s explosive offense meets South Dakota’s stonewall defense
Junior quarterback Kaiden Bennett scrambles while looking downfield against UC Davis Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Bennett led the Sac State offense in passing yards and rushing yards in the 42-35 win over North Dakota.
Sac State’s high-powered offense lifts Hornets over Fighting Hawks
Freshman quarterback Carson Conklin throws a pass Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Conklin is the first true freshman quarterback to play for Sac State since 2015.
‘All gas, no brakes’: Sac State heads into program’s first FCS playoff road game
Cagnei Duncan runs during the 2021 cross-country Mark Covert Classic for Sacramento State on Sept. 4, 2021. She said that this past season, her 10th season running competitively overall, was her favorite season. (Photo courtesy of Cagnei Duncan)
Cross-country runner makes Sac State history
Sports editor Shaun Holkko and copy editor Robbie Pierce. Both of these State Hornet editors participated in sports they felt had lower profiles in high school.
SPORTS PODCAST: Stories of underrepresented sports
Sac State cross country coach David Monk and a few members of the womens team watch as their fellow teammates run during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 26.
Hornets have high hopes and goals with rest of season ahead
Sacramento State junior defender Isabella Vinsonhaler and junior midfielder Ali Fuamatu-Ma’afala protest a foul called against them on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 playing the Idaho Vandals. The Hornets had similar problems with the ref in the quarterfinals.
Sac State women’s soccer chokes in the Big Sky quarterfinals
The Sacramento State men’s soccer team before their match against UC Santa Barbara Oct. 18, 2023. The Hornets finished the season with a 4-10-4 record.
Victory at last: Sac State knocks off UC Davis in season finale
Sacramento State junior midfielder and captain Abigail Lopez sitting outside Yosemite Hall at Sac State Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Lopez is the top scorer for her team with four goals.
Sac State women’s soccer captain treats her team like family
The Sacramento State men’s soccer team in a huddle before the match Saturday Oct. 21, 2023 against UC Irvine. They would end up losing to Irvine 2-0, eliminating them from playoff contention.
UC Irvine puts an end to Sac State’s playoff hopes
Robert and Jhared together on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. They are playing together on the same team for the first time.
Brotherly love: The siblings fulfilling their dreams at Sac State
Senior first baseman Caroline Evans up to bat against Cal Poly on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. In addition to first base, Evans pitched two wins this weekend against San Jose State and UC Davis.
Sac State softball finishes weekend strong despite rocky start
FILE: Sacramento State softball celebrates after a win against Southern Utah March 3, 2023 at Shea Stadium. The Hornets swept the University of Maine in a doubleheader Wednesday to move their record to 14-9 on the season.
Sac State softball takes first season sweep over University of Maine
Sacramento State track and field throwers Shantel Nnaji (left) and Erin Whelan (right) pose in front of Tahoe Hall Friday, April 29, 2022. Both have made their names in Sac State track and field history through succeeding in record-breaking throws.
Breaking Sac State records two throwers at a time
Sacramento State Sophomore sprinter LaTrouchka Duke poses at Hornet Stadium track on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Duke has recently placed second in the 60 meter Big Sky championship finale.
Sac State Track and Field sophomore sprinter makes strong return
Devonn Johnson and teammate keep the lead on San Jose State at Sacramento States Hornet Invitational at Hornet Stadium on Saturday March 20, 2021. Sacramento State’s relay team placed second against San Jose.
Photo Gallery: Sac State Track and field team hosts Hornet Invitational
Setter Ashtin Olin sets the ball for teammates Bridgette Smith or Sarah Falk to spike during the third set of Sacramento State’s last game at home against Portland State University at the Nest Sunday, March 13, 2021. The Hornets lost the match against Portland State with a final score of 3-1.
SWARM REPORT MARCH 13: Rough day for Sac State sports, all teams lose
(L-R) Juniors Mate Voros and Mark Keki during their home match versus Saint Mary’s at Sacramento State Tennis courts on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The duo went 20-1 in doubles play during the 2022 season. Photos by Hugo Quintanilla. Graphic created in canva by Chris Woodard
Two is better than one: Hungarian national champions serve aces for Sac State
Graphic created in Canva.
Buzzin’ Dozen – Edition 1
Maddy Ferreros stands in front of the Sac State tennis court after finishing her training on April 20, 2022. She was named the Big Sky Conference womens tennis co-player of the week on April 5, 2022.
Sacramento State women’s tennis newcomer gleams in first season
Sac State junior Ori Maior serving against Montana State Thursday, April 14th, 2022 at the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center. The Hornets dropped their regular-season finale against the Bobcats 7-0.
Sac State’s Men’s Tennis suffers massive loss at Montana State
Sac State sophomore Rudolfs Aksenoks returns a serve to teammate Mate Voros on the other side of the court, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, Asenoks is 4-0 this season in singles matches.
PREVIEW: Sac State’s men’s tennis team faces Saint Mary’s after two straight losses.
Senior Kalani Hayes practicing her receiving and hitting during beach volleyball practice Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Hayes was an honorable mention all-Big West Conference player last season and will start to build her resume to make it again on Friday.
Positive vibes, strategy and teamwork has Sac State beach volleyball looking sunny
Junior outside hitter Ellie Tisko goes up for a kill against two UNLV blockers in the first round of the Women’s National Invitational Volleyball Championship Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. The Hornets would go on to win the game 3-0, but lose in the next round to Montana State.
Sac State volleyball’s stellar season ends against familiar foe
Senior middleblocker Kalani Hayes and junior outside hitter Ellie Tisko going up for a block against Weber State Saturday, Oct. 12, 2023. The Hornets played Weber State for the third time this season in the semifinals of the Big Sky Tournament and lost 3-2.
A group of stars fall in the Big Sky tournament
Bridgette Smith holds the trophy and celebrates with the rest of her team after defeating Montana Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Sac State volleyball won the Big Sky regular season title and secured the number one seed heading into the Big Sky Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Montana Athletics)
Hornet volleyball leaves Montana with a Big Sky trophy
Senior middle blocker Tiyanane Kamba-Griffin going up for a block against Portland State’s senior middle blocker Ashleigh Barto, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Portland State won the match 3-1.
Portland State serves Sac State volleyball their second Big Sky loss
The 1987 film "Mannequin" stars Andrew McCarthy and Kim Cattrall in an unexpected romance of objectophilia love. McCarthy and Cattrall take quirky to new heights.
Back to the 80s: ‘Mannequin’
The perfect skincare doesn’t have to be expensive. This is why you must try these five affordable skincare products. (Graphic created in Canva by Karina Torres)
The five best drugstore skincare products students need to try
In this Stinger Style, staffer Maddie Thielke explores five sustainable businesses and their way to shop local, smart and for quality over quantity. (Graphic created in Canva by Maddie Thielke)
Stinger Style: Local sustainable businesses strive for an eco-friendly community
The 1989 film "The Burbs' movie poster starring actors Tom Hanks, Corey Feldman and Carrie Fisher in an 80s classic for all ages.
Back to the 80s: ‘The Burbs’
Covers of books to read during Black History Month written by Black authors. These books are a range of genres and have something for everyone. (Graphic Created in Canva by Jada Portillo)
Must-read books for Black History Month
The “Black Artists in America: Civil Rights to the Bicentennial” exhibit, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento. Artists such as Alma Thomas, Joyce J. Scott and James A. Porter were on display for all to see in honor of Black History Month.
Black History is American History at the Crocker Art Museum
Yolanda Lopez recreates her own version of The Virgin Mary in the Library Gallery on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Lopez’s interpretation of The Virgin Mary displays women’s empowerment as she herself represents Mary.
70s Bay Area feminist art takes over University Art Gallery
Get ready to shine this summer with these stunning makeup looks! These recommendations will take the personal beauty game to the next level. (Graphic created in Canva by Hailey Valdivia)
Sweat-Proof Summer Saviors: Must-Have Makeup Essentials!
Business marketing major Stacy Sei modeled an earth-inspired outfit at the Forces of Nature fashion show Sunday, April 23, 2023. An overarching theme of the show was sustainability in clothing.
GALLERY: Fashion on an elemental mission
(L-R) Fashion merchandising and management majors Joanne Lee and Sophy Xiong put the final touches on Lees dress design at the Forces of Nature dress rehearsal Thursday, April 13, 2023. Designers picked from one of four elements for inspiration: fire, water, earth and air.
Sac State’s Fashion Club primed for spring fashion show
A Panda Express worker at the University Union prepares a meal for a Sac State student who ordered Monday, Oct.16, 2023. Featured here is orange chicken, Beijing beef, chow mein and white steamed rice. (Photo by: Asyah Zamani)
The University Union’s must-get food places
(L-R) Lead Student Assistant at Student Health, Counseling and Wellness Services Lauren Batoon, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Jennifer Campbell and CalFresh Healthy Living Student Assistant Macey Briones in The Cove Kitchen on the first floor at The WELL Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Campbell is the supervisor for the cooking demos in The Cove Kitchen. (Photo by Alyssa Branum)
Cooking demos teach students to make budget friendly recipes
Figuring out what to bring to the Friendsgiving table can be difficult, but The State Hornet has you covered. With these three easy recipes, you will be the hit of the party. (Graphic created in Canva by Hailey Valdivia)
Three easy Friendsgiving recipes that will surprise your college besties
Coffee shops are great places to study if you need a break from studying at home. These five locations across the Sacramento region have unique indoor and outdoor spaces and great items on the menu to try. (Created in Canva by Ariel Caspar)
The five best coffee shops for studying
Summer is finally here, and so is the fun! Here are some activities to keep your endless summer vacation going all season long. (Graphic created in Canva by Mercy Sosa)
Heat up your summer with blazing new activities
(L-R) Antonio Hernandez, Victoria Chung, Brenna Dunivan, Isabella Ignacio, Anthony Tran, Ella Acosta and Mia Kaanapu in “Everybody” at Playwrights Theatre inside Shasta Hall Wednesday, March 8, 2023. They all play multiple characters in this production.
This production is for ‘Everybody’
(L–R) Jacqueline Sandoval, Josue Sanchez and Andrea Obando stomp their feet in unison on the dance floor of Solano Hall during their performance Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Their set, “Suhu (Life’s Ritual)” showcases a Chinese ritual dance with choreography by Philip Agayapong.
GALLERY: The dance that connects your mind, body and soul
The cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Playwrights’ Theatre Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. The performance will feature multiple musical numbers.
Can you spell: T-H-E-A-T-E-R? The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee comes to stage at Sac State
Lead actress McKenna Sennett sits on a bench in front of Shasta Hall theater on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Sac State’s production of “Hamlet” runs from April 1 to April 10 and can be attended in the theater.
‘To be or not to be’: Meet the leading lady of Sac State’s ‘Hamlet’
The tone of the scene shifts early into ‘The Best Man’ when Former President Art Hocksteader (Stephen Kauffman, right) announces he is dying to presidential candidate Bill Russel (Tom Loeprich, left). Russel struggles to pursue political success while still staying true to his ethical principles.
Review: Gore Vidal’s ‘The Best Man’ at Sutter Street Theatre
The 1987 film "Mannequin" stars Andrew McCarthy and Kim Cattrall in an unexpected romance of objectophilia love. McCarthy and Cattrall take quirky to new heights.
Back to the 80s: ‘Mannequin’
"Teen Wolf" is a horror comedy based on the concept of a teenage boy struggling to fit in while going through the horrors of transitioning into a hairy and sharp-nailed werewolf. This film stars Michael J. Fox, in a true to 80s standard cult classic with a beyond goofy plot.
Back to the 80s: ‘Teen Wolf’
Released in 1985, "Weird Science" features 80s icons Kelly LeBrock, Ilan Mitchell-Smith and Anthony Michael Hall in a comedic fantasy of bringing a doll to life. This movie is considered an 80s cult classic due to its comedic timing and John Hughes staple themes.
Back to the 80s: ‘Weird Science’
Released in 1974, "Black Christmas" features a cast of sorority sisters being picked off by a mysterious killer. Decades later this film's become both a cult classic and an inspiration for dozens of future slashers.
Hornet Horrors: ‘Black Christmas’
The holiday season is finally here and these three movies are sure to bring you joy and cheer. Get comfy in your favorite holiday pajamas, grab a cup of hot chocolate and get ready to watch some great films from around the world! (Graphic created in Canva by Maishia Sumpter ).
Yuletide tales around the world
Photo by: Brionna Woody - Graphic made in Canva By Evan Patocka
Swarm Report #1: Baseball season starts and basketball struggles with conference tournaments on the horizon
Graphic created in Canva by Brionna Woody
The Buzz Ep. #1: ‘Mean Girls:’ Then & Now
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast #3: CFA ratification, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and a wild opening series for baseball
Graphic made in Canva by Chris Woodard
Retrogrades #1: ‘I, Robot’ you, get dizzy
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast #2: Black History Month special
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast #1: CFA agreement, Black History Month and President Luke Wood’s spring address
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast #11: CFA strikes and negotiations, more doctorate degrees and football
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast #10: Strikes, ASI resignation, firearm scare and class reductions
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast #9: Teamsters strike, Leaders of Tomorrow and Hornet Harvest Gathering
Former Sacramento State receiver Isiah Hennie tries to juke University of Incarnate Word freshman cornerback Marquis Britten Sept. 9, 2017 at Hornet Stadium. Hennie has spent the last four years searching for an opprotunity to play professional football. (Photo by Matthew Nobert. Graphic made in Canva by Mack Ervin III)
Sac State alumni’s up-and-down football journey and USFL dream: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT SHORT
Graphic made in Canva
State Hornet Buzzed: Hispanic Heritage Month special, Growing up in Hispanic and Latinx culture
Newsletter editor Odin Rasco, opinion editor Kris Hall and audience engagement staffer Krys Shahin debate the worthiness of Scooby-Doo being named the best movie franchise in the 2022 edition of State Hornet March Madness. Scooby-Doo beat out the MCU in the finals by a wide margin. (Graphic made in Photoshop by Mack Ervin III)
Ruh Roh? Recapping the madness of State Hornet March Madness 2022: STATE HORNET BUZZED
Thumbnail by James Fife (Canva)
Best and worst cheesecake flavors?!: State Hornet BUZZED
Graphic made in Canva
The best and worst cheesecakes from The Cheesecake Factory: STATE HORNET BUZZED
El Centro de Recursos para Soñadores, también conocido como el Dreamer Resource Center, está ubicado en el Riverfront Center el 28 de diciembre de 2023. El centro es un recurso que ofrece apoyo legal y financiero para estudiantes que son inmigrantes y más. Gráfico hecho en Canva por Angelica Brito.
Lo que ofrece el Centro de Recursos para Soñadores en Sac State
Grafico creado en Canva por Rosienelly Salguero
El Panteón de Sacramento: Celebracion de Dia de los Muertos
A collage of Peak Adventures trips from 2021 to 2023 . Madelaine Church shares her experiences through her skills as a journalism student who documented over 10 trips she attended during her time in college. (Photos by Madelaine Church, graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Madelaine Church)
Scrapbook: The experience of a frequent Peak Adventure traveler
The 1987 film "Mannequin" stars Andrew McCarthy and Kim Cattrall in an unexpected romance of objectophilia love. McCarthy and Cattrall take quirky to new heights.
Back to the 80s: ‘Mannequin’
In this Stinger Style, staffer Maddie Thielke explores five sustainable businesses and their way to shop local, smart and for quality over quantity. (Graphic created in Canva by Maddie Thielke)
Stinger Style: Local sustainable businesses strive for an eco-friendly community
The 1989 film "The Burbs' movie poster starring actors Tom Hanks, Corey Feldman and Carrie Fisher in an 80s classic for all ages.
Back to the 80s: ‘The Burbs’
Movies of the 80s often feature nerds desperate for popularity and in the movie "Can't Buy Me Love" Patrick Dempseys character Ronald, takes desperate to unbelievable heights.
Back to the 80s: ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’
In 2016, Colin Kaepernick decided to sit down during the national anthem and later kneeled in support of the fight against police brutality, discrimination and racial inequality. His legacy serves as a powerful reminder of the intersection between sports and social change.
OPINION: The NFL blackballed Colin Kaepernick and never apologized
The State Hornet has decided to allow our Latin sources to choose their identifiers. Whether they identify as Latinx, Latino, Hispanic or Chicanx, we will adjust our use of the terms based on their choice. (Graphic created in Canva by Mercy Sosa)
EDITORIAL: Latino, Latinx or Hispanic?
Alexis Jimenez, an anthropology student, addressing the panel of administrators regarding the recent sexual assaults on and near campus in the Redwood Room of the University Union on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The State Hornet calls on the administration and the Sac State Police Department to increase transparency with the campus community and provide concrete plans for the solutions proposed. Graphic created in Canva by Mercy Sosa. Photo by Alyssa Branum.
EDITORIAL: How are you keeping your campus community safe, Sac State? Your students would like to know
Women at Sacramento State walk around campus, their rights in the hands of a majority male US Senate, protected by a pro-choice California State Senate. Women at Sac State have more jurisdiction over their bodies than women in Texas, who have very little time to decide what’s best for them when they discover they are pregnant. Graphic made in Canva.
EDITORIAL: ‘Liberty and Justice for All’ means women, too
Joseph Castro speaks to Sacramento State over Zoom as well as in person during his first visit to the campus as Chancellor on Nov. 3, 2021. Castro lied about the constant Title IX violations of his Vice President of Student Affairs in order to become chancellor.
Editorial: Joseph Castro never deserved to be CSU Chancellor
Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen addresses students in the crowd of California Faculty Association protestors at the University Union on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Nelsen said he could not get involved in the bargaining of CFA’s contracts. Photo of Nelsen taken by John Cabales. Graphic created in Canva.
EDITORIAL: President Nelsen, we don’t accept your apology — you should resign
George Lopez kisses his daughter Mayan Lopez on the head after expressing how proud he is that she can speak Spanish. Mayan Lopez has been lying about being able to speak Spanish because she feels ashamed for never learning in Episode 3: Lopez vs Español. (Photo courtesy of Universal Television)
‘Lopez vs Lopez’ depicts the realities many Latinx families face
Graphic created in Canva.
Cinema Obscura S2 Ep. 1 : ‘The Cable Guy’ vs. ‘Excalibur’
Graphic created in Canva by Elena Burgé and Gavin S. Hudson. (Movie posters courtesy of Lionsgate)
The Big Picture – John Wick 4
Newsletter editor and film critic Gavin S. Hudson has been reviewing movies since high school. “The Whale” has been nominated for three Oscars; is it worthy? Graphic created in Canva by Elena Burgé and Gavin S. Hudson | movie posters courtesy of A24.
The Big Picture – ‘The Whale’
Series promotional poster featuring Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna and supporting cast. “Wouldn’t you rather give it all at once to something real?” (Picture courtesy of Disney+. Graphic created in Canva by Ryan Ascalon).
‘Andor’ grounds Star Wars universe in storytelling
The 1987 film "Mannequin" stars Andrew McCarthy and Kim Cattrall in an unexpected romance of objectophilia love. McCarthy and Cattrall take quirky to new heights.
Back to the 80s: ‘Mannequin’
In this Stinger Style, staffer Maddie Thielke explores five sustainable businesses and their way to shop local, smart and for quality over quantity. (Graphic created in Canva by Maddie Thielke)
Stinger Style: Local sustainable businesses strive for an eco-friendly community
The 1989 film "The Burbs' movie poster starring actors Tom Hanks, Corey Feldman and Carrie Fisher in an 80s classic for all ages.
Back to the 80s: ‘The Burbs’
Movies of the 80s often feature nerds desperate for popularity and in the movie "Can't Buy Me Love" Patrick Dempseys character Ronald, takes desperate to unbelievable heights.
Back to the 80s: ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’
Released in 1974, "Black Christmas" features a cast of sorority sisters being picked off by a mysterious killer. Decades later this film's become both a cult classic and an inspiration for dozens of future slashers.
Hornet Horrors: ‘Black Christmas’
Photo by: Brionna Woody - Graphic made in Canva By Evan Patocka
Swarm Report #1: Baseball season starts and basketball struggles with conference tournaments on the horizon
Evan Patocka and Orlando Fuller March 4, 2024
Election signage setup outside Modoc Hall Saturday, March 2, 2024. Voters can return their mail-in ballots, file a conditional voter registration and vote in person inside through Election Day.
FAQ: Voting in the California primary election
Michael Pepper, Staffer • March 4, 2024
Senior third baseman Lewa Day on second base against Santa Clara University Friday, Mar. 1, 2024. Day has 23 RBIs so far this season.
Sac State softball captain adds her name to the record book again
Rinn Lee, Staffer • March 3, 2024
The True Black History Museum brings over 1,000 ancient artifacts for students to view
The True Black History Museum brings over 1,000 ancient artifacts for students to view
Tyler Webb and Samin Vafaee • February 29, 2024

In the first Swarm Report episode of the spring 2024 semester, podcast staffer Evan Patocka and sports staffer Orlando Fuller discuss the recent Sacramento State sports team performances.

Fuller talks about both the men’s and women’s basketball teams’ struggles down the stretch leading up to the Big Sky Tournament.

RELATED: Showcasing 10 outstanding Black Sac State student-athletes

Patocka discusses the start of the baseball season, as well as delving into other sports such as men’s and women’s tennis, beach volleyball and softball.


Show notes:
Sac State experiences highs and lows in an even weekend
Fouls plague Sac State down the stretch in a tough loss
Positive vibes, strategy and teamwork has Sac State beach volleyball looking sunny
End-of-game paralysis and elite shooting sting Sac State despite improved play
Sac State gets plunked in opening day doubleheader but finishes with walk-off win
Sac State forward sets single-season record in loss
Sac State outfielder hit seven times in eight plate appearances
Sac State chops down Lumberjacks’ eight-game win streak
Sac State softball finishes weekend strong despite rocky start

 
Evan Patocka, Podcast Staffer
(he/him) Evan Patocka is a senior majoring in communication studies and minoring in journalism. A native of San Diego, he joined The State Hornet in fall 2023. He hopes to pursue a career in sports broadcasting.
Orlando Fuller, Sports Staffer
(he/him) Orlando Fuller is in his senior year, graduating in May. As well as majoring in journalism he hopes to become a sports reporter or investigative journalist.
