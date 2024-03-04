Swarm Report #1: Baseball season starts and basketball struggles with conference tournaments on the horizon

In the first Swarm Report episode of the spring 2024 semester, podcast staffer Evan Patocka and sports staffer Orlando Fuller discuss the recent Sacramento State sports team performances.
Fuller talks about both the men’s and women’s basketball teams’ struggles down the stretch leading up to the Big Sky Tournament.
RELATED: Showcasing 10 outstanding Black Sac State student-athletes
Patocka discusses the start of the baseball season, as well as delving into other sports such as men’s and women’s tennis, beach volleyball and softball.
Show notes:
Sac State experiences highs and lows in an even weekend
Fouls plague Sac State down the stretch in a tough loss
Positive vibes, strategy and teamwork has Sac State beach volleyball looking sunny
End-of-game paralysis and elite shooting sting Sac State despite improved play
Sac State gets plunked in opening day doubleheader but finishes with walk-off win
Sac State forward sets single-season record in loss
Sac State outfielder hit seven times in eight plate appearances
Sac State chops down Lumberjacks’ eight-game win streak
Sac State softball finishes weekend strong despite rocky start