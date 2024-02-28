Sac State experiences highs and lows in an even weekend

Sacramento State baseball had four games this week against Fresno State and UC Santa Barbara where the Hornets broke even going 2-2.

The Hornets beat the Bulldogs with back-to-back-to-back home runs which hasn’t happened since 2007. Sac State took a convincing lead for a win on Wednesday 8-6.

Sac State then had a three-game series starting on Friday against Santa Barbara going 1-2, winning the first game but dropping the last two due to low-scoring output by the Hornets.

Friday’s game was a dominant performance with contributions by sophomore first baseman JP Smith and senior outfielder Cesar Valero to score runners on base for the 6-2 victory.

On Saturday, junior center fielder Tyler White hit a home run to left center in the fourth to tie the game at 1-1. The Hornets could not build on this, only recording three more hits and losing 1-9.

Sunday was another convincing loss for the Hornets as they got shutout and only recorded one hit, by junior left fielder Matt Masciangelo. The Gauchos had their highest-scoring game of the series, winning 12-0.

Sac State will travel to UC Berkeley on Tuesday and have weekend games against the University of the Pacific in a one-off and two games against the University of Minnesota at John Smith Field.

