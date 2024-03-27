Beyond the Hive Episode 7: Boba origins and school uniforms

In this episode of Beyond the Hive hosts Aliza Imran and Evan Patocka sit and chat with fellow podcast staffer and Taiwanese exchange student Wan-Ling Yang, also known as Wendy. They discuss the food in Taiwan, the markets, nightlife and how different environments affected their school lives.

RELATED: Retrogrades #2: A not so ‘Hot Fuss’



Every international student has a different story to tell. Beyond the Hive aims to shine a light on students at Sacramento State who come from different countries around the world. The State Hornet will sit down with students to give them the opportunity to share their experiences of living in another country and compare cultural differences.