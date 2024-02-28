The Buzz Ep. #1: ‘Mean Girls:’ Then & Now

In this episode of The Buzz, podcast staffers Wan-Ling Yang and Aliza Imran talk about the classic film “Mean Girls,” while discussing the film’s plot, characters and overall style differences.

They begin to dive into comparisons of fashion trends, social dynamics and the portrayal of women between the 2004 and 2024 films. They also share the collected opinions of Sacramento State students on the “Mean Girls” films and jump into critiques on the “Willy Wonka” sequel.

