Guerillas of Sacramento Ep #3: Dance the Film Away With Zach Hubbard

In this episode Guerillas of Sacramento, host Trevor Harris discusses dancing and film with choreographer Zach Hubbard. They discuss the amount of physical and mental challenges filmmaking can have on your well being.

Zach’s passion for film and dance has allowed him to explore film from a perspective we have not yet heard on Guerillas of Sacramento. For his most recent project, “Spell Bound,” he traveled to Seattle to embark on an ambitious, collaborative dance adventure all over the city.

Show Notes: