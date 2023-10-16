The State Hornet Podcast #4: CapRadio board members resign, Aftershock Festival and another delay for the ‘Esak’tima Center

Staffers Evan Patocka and Victor Rodriguez-Tafoya talk about news from the past week in this new episode of The State Hornet Podcast.

Evan discusses the resignation of 16 CapRadio board members following ASI President Nataly Andrade-Dominguez’s request, as well as the demonstration made by CSU union representatives ahead of a vote for strike authorization in the near future. He also talks about the third delay of the ‘Esak’tima Center due to more construction issues.

Victor covers the Aftershock Festival that took place over the weekend and the Mature Center Meet and Greet series, in addition to the Serna Center’s Café y Conversación.