5+Helpful+Tips+for+Managing+Your+Time

There’s no denying it–sometimes procrastination is really, really tempting. That semester-long project? So much time to get it done! Until you wake up on the last day of the semester with just hours to complete it all. That’s when the stress of procrastination kicks in and really outweighs its short-term satisfaction.

In fact, studies have shown that procrastination comes with some rough consequences: insomnia, muscle tension and pain, digestive problems, lower academic performance, and higher stress levels.

There’s no magic wand that will magically solve procrastination; cutting back takes a lot of practice. But a handful of simple tips, including teaming up with a healthy habits companion, can help organize and manage your time in a more mindful way, paving the way to a procrastination-free life.

Become a Planner

The first step in any time management mission is to dive into the world of scheduling and planning. Just like with starting your budget, it’s important to map out all of your weekly responsibilities so you can use your time in an efficient way.

First, jot down all your classes and their times, any work shifts you might have, and other responsibilities that require you to be in a certain place at a certain time. After laying that groundwork, you can start building in blocks of time around those responsibilities—studying time, workout time, hobby time, and others. Feel free to be as specific or general with these blocks as you want. If scheduling “Study Psychology” feels better than simply “Study Time,” run with it. Do whatever will help you stick to your schedule.

Get a Planner

Now that you have your scheduling ducks in a row, it’s time to get a planner. Good news—there are approximately one bazillion different options out there.

Digital choices run the gamut from simple checklists to more in-depth planner/journal combos and offer the flexibility of custom alerts based on date, time, and location. There’s also something to be said about always having access to your planner in the palm of your hand (there are mobile apps galore).

If you're more of a pen-and-pencil type of person, there are even more options available.

If you’re more of a pen-and-pencil type of person, there are even more options available. You can show off your creativity by making your own planner layout in a simple notebook, go a bit more luxe with a leather-bound planner and journal, and everything in between.

Prioritize

Sometimes, life has a way of throwing everything at you all at once. During these jam-packed stretches, it’s important to stop, take a breath, and prioritize your to-dos so things don’t start falling between the cracks.

This, of course, isn’t as easy as it sounds. Grabbing coffee with a friend is an important event, but it might not be the best option if you need to finish a project with a looming deadline. Taking some time to weigh your tasks will help you stay on task without feeling overwhelmed.

Oh, and your friend will totally understand if a coffee date needs to be postponed. It just makes the next one that much more fun.

Protect Your Time

Saying yes to every study group, club meeting, friend outing, or coffee date is a surefire way to overload your schedule—and your brain! When it comes to protecting your own time, learning to say no is one of the most valuable skills you can learn.

But just like prioritizing your time, protecting it isn’t as easy as it sounds. Saying no carries a lot of anxiety for some people (which is totally ok), but saying yes to everything isn’t the cure. It’s like procrastination. Saying yes feels like a good plan in the short term, but it’s unsustainable in the long run.

Take Time for Yourself

You’re busy. Maybe super busy. But you are still important—not just your to-dos. No matter how crunched things get, always schedule in some time for yourself to decompress. This looks different for everyone. It could be some quiet time reading a book, a solo movie outing, some video game time, a long walk, and lots of other activities.

Whatever it is, do it. It’s important because you’re important.

