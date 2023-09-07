Sac State volleyball falters 3-1 in home match against Saint Mary’s

The Sacramento State volleyball team fell 3-1 against the Saint Mary’s Gaels Monday evening at The Nest.

After taking the first three games of the Hornet Invitational, the Hornets took on the Gaels. In the end, the Gaels improved 6-0 overall after defeating the Hornets.

“Everyone’s good at this level,” senior outside hitter Bridgette Smith said. “So we just have to thrive in the hard times and really lean on each other.”

First Set: 19-25 Gaels



Sac State and Saint Mary’s started off strong with kills and block assists. Senior middle blocker Kalani Hayes and senior outside hitter Caitlin Volkmann hit the Gaels with a block assist, to help the Hornets after being down three points.

The Gaels had an advantage due to the Hornets making seven errors total in this set. This included four errors that extended a 6-2 Gaels run early in the set

Sac State made sure to work as a team by constantly digging to save the ball. Hornet senior defensive specialist Caty Cordano racked up 18 digs against the Gaels.

There were a total of four ties and only one lead change. Saint Mary’s had 13 kills compared to Sac State’s eight kills in this set.

Second Set: 18- 25 Gaels

Going into the second set, Sac State started making a few hitting errors giving Saint Mary’s an early lead. Sac State finished the match with 26 errors, six more than Saint Mary’s.

The Hornets tried to build their momentum as they kept tying with the Gaels, coming within one point late in the set. Sac State wasn’t able to overcome as Saint Mary’s took a seven point lead, after a five point run to put the set out of reach.

“Saint Mary’s was playing very well,” Sac State head coach Ruben Volta said. “We had a really hard time slowing their attack down. I thought we could have served a little tougher and played better defense.”

RELATED: Sac State quarterback leads second-half scoring spree; argues case for starting job

Third Set: 26-24 Hornets

In the third set, the Hornets knew they had to make a comeback and they did just that. They quickly jumped out to an early 6-4 lead.

Sac State made sure to communicate while moving the ball and staying close to the net for blocks. Hayes and fellow senior middle blocker Tiyanane Kamba-Griffin lead the team with six blocks each.

“Third set felt great,” junior outside hitter Ellie Tisko said. “Focusing on what we wanted to do and how we were going to beat them. I think that made a big difference versus like them just beating us but focusing on what we’re good at and then executing that.”

Smith hit a service ace closing out a 6-1 Hornet run in the third set that lifted the Hornets over the Gaels set with a two point lead.

Fourth Set: 20-25 Gaels

Sac State and Saint Mary’s came in aggressive with forceful kills and block assists.

The Hornets were not ready to give up easily and the Gaels weren’t either. There were a total of eight ties and three lead changes.

Sac State made three service errors in a row giving Saint Mary’s the advantage. Saint Mary’s took the lead and never looked back.

“Just wished we played a little tougher defense and served a little tougher,” Volta said. “I felt like we were just a little off on our serving game.”

The Hornets will be traveling to Florida for the Gator Invitational to play against Florida, who is ranked third in the nation, on Thursday at 4 p.m. They will also be playing Friday against Winthrop at 1 p.m. and Saturday against Clemson at 10 a.m.