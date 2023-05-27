Vehicular collision at Sac State leaves cyclist dead on scene

A white SUV with a shattered windshield on State University Drive near Sequoia Hall after colliding with a cyclist Saturday morning, May 27, 2023. A Sacramento State police officer said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

An unidentified cyclist and a vehicle collided on State University Drive behind Sequoia Hall Saturday morning.

Witnesses say a white SUV hit the cyclist after the SUV passed a red Sedan on State University Drive; the cyclist was riding across the road at the same time. Sacramento State Police Department Officer Ramie Folena said the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:45 a.m.

“It was a beautiful day,” Ivan, a witness (who asked to be identified by their first name only) said. “And it’s like, ‘What could possibly go wrong today?’ And this happens.”

The witness said he was riding his bike on the bike trail above State University Drive towards Guy West Bridge when he heard the collision.

Sac State PD responded to the incident at 11:37 a.m. and attempted life-saving measures before Sacramento Fire Department personnel arrived. The driver of the vehicle who collided with the cyclist remained on the scene, according to Sac State PD.

The Sacramento Police Department was called to take over the scene. A Sacramento police officer said no arrests have been made at this time.

“Total shock,” Sac State President Robert Nelsen, who arrived at the scene after being notified, said. “I’m very concerned for the students who are here; for everyone who was involved. But mostly I’m very concerned for the biker. My heart goes out to his family.“

This incident will be investigated by the Sacramento Police Department Major Collision Investigation Unit.