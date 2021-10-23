Sac State ‘Rocky Horror’ performance canceled Thursday after actor injured in car accident

The department of theatre & dance is located in Shasta Hall just at the end of campus on February 8, 2019. Thursday’s performance of Sacramento State Department of Theatre and Dance’s “The Rocky Horror Show” was canceled due to an actor suffering injuries from a car accident, according to director Michelle Felten.

Felten said the accident occurred after the show’s opening night on Wednesday, and the actor’s injuries are “substantial enough to keep him from performing.”

The actor who was injured, Robbie Holwell, was cast to play Riff Raff. He said the cast is “loving and beautiful” and has been supporting him through his injuries.

“I know that [the cast] are with me in spirit as I recover,” Holwell said via Instagram DM. “I am just so honored to have been able to have at least one show, and what a good show it was.”

The show returned Friday with a replacement actor, Shane Alan Bradley.

Bradley called the situation “heartbreaking” and said he admires Holwell’s talent and artistry.

“Being asked to step in and fill those shoes made me nervous but I thought of the cast and what I would hope for if I was in their position,” Bradley said via Instagram DM. “The cast, crew, and staff has been extremely welcoming and patient while we fit me into their production. Rocky Horror is one of my favorite movies/shows so I am honored to be part of this talent-packed cast even under the tragic circumstances.”

Holwell said he feels “grateful” to have been a part of the cast before his injuries caused him to have to withdraw from performing.

“Sometimes unexpected things happen in life, and obviously myself and the cast were not expecting such a wild card to get thrown our way,” Holwell said. “But no matter what, the show goes on.”