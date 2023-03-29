Shamelessly Relevant Ep 3: Queer awakenings

Shamelessly+Relevant+Ep+3%3A+Queer+awakenings

Elena Burgé, Julie Blunt, Madelaine Church, and Ruth Finch
March 29, 2023

Hosts and State Hornet social media managers of Shamelessly Relevant invite Hornet staffers Madi Church and Ruth Finch to recall their first queer experiences and how celebrity crushes influenced them coming to terms with their gender and sexuality.

Illustration by Mercy Sosa. Graphic created in Canva.
