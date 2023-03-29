Shamelessly Relevant Ep 3: Queer awakenings

Elena Burgé, social media editor
(she/they)
Elena Burge is entering their third semester at the State Hornet and their second semester as the social media editor. Raised in San Diego, they came to Sacramento State to study public relations. Outside their position at the Hornet, they have professional experience in sales, marketing and graphic design. Elena co-hosts an LGBTQ+ podcast called "Shamelessly Relevant" with fellow editor Julie Blunt.
Julie Blunt, social media editor
(she/they)
Julie Blunt is working as the social media editor for their second semester at The State Hornet. They are also the author of a weekly column, "Diary of a Bookworm" and co-hosts an LGBTQ+ podcast called "Shamelessly Relevant" with co-editor Elena Burge. In the future, they hope to work for a publishing company as a part of an editorial team or to travel as a freelance journalist.
Madelaine Church, arts & entertainment reporter
(she/her)
Madelaine Church joined the State Hornet in the spring semester of 2021 as a multimedia staffer during her first year of college. She took three semesters off and is now back! She is a journalism major in her third year of college. Madelaine specializes and hopes to pursue a career in photography, media and social media.
Ruth Finch, DEI reporter
(she/they)
Ruth Finch is a transfer student from Bakersfield College. There, she majored in studio arts and received a certificate in photography. She’s a queer musician, film photographer, and writer.