GALLERY: Music for the soul to blossom

Sol Blume festival returns for first time since 2019

Jorja Smith performs on the Blume stage at Discovery Park in Sacramento on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Smith is an English singer-songwriter who was one of four women headliners at Sol Blume festival this year. (Photo by Laura De la Garza Garcia)

Echoes of dulcet R&B tones could be heard from the Jibboom Street Bridge as attendees walked across it ready for the festivities.

Sunny days and the sound of wind in the trees entered the festival grounds for two days at the Sol Blume music festival starting Saturday, April 30.

Sol Blume in Sacramento returned for the first time since 2019 in Discovery Park. The festival was a two-day event that had all women headliners.

Jorja Smith and 2022 Grammy award winner for best R&B album, Jazmine Sullivan, headlined Saturday night and Jhené Aiko and Summer Walker headlined Sunday night.

The weekend featured mostly R&B artists mixed with some hip-hop. Fans came to support the musicians and dressed aesthetically for the event.

Sol Blume Day 1

Gallery | 12 Photos Daniel Daley from DVSN performing on the Blume stage at Discovery Park in Sacramento on Saturday, April 30, 2022. DVSN is a Canadian R&B duo that is signed to Drake's label OVO Sound. (Photo Keyshawn Davis)

Sol Blume Day 2