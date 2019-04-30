Miguel, Jessie Reyez, Masego perform at Sol Blume in Sacramento

Sol Blume returned for a second year to the heart of Sacramento, Cesar Chavez Plaza, with performances from R&B singer-songwriters Miguel, Jessie Reyez and more on Saturday.

The self-described “boutique-style” music festival had two stages only a few feet apart from each other. Vendors like Bambi Vegan Tacos, California Street Tacos and Hefty Gyros took up a closed-off section on 9th Street. Live painters filled the sides of the plaza as the audience enjoyed a day of listening to live music.

The festival started around 11 a.m. with attendees arriving in their brightest spring clothes, sporting neon pinks, oranges and yellows, matched with flowers, camo pants and tiny glasses — the latest fashion. As guests waited for Parisalexa to start off the show on the Blume Stage, they took photos near the festival’s personally curated flower wall and mascot basket.

A full day awaited fans of R&B, soul and funk artists.

Attendees roamed the area, sat in the shade and checked out clothing vendors like Hella Good Company, who sold sweatshirts, hats, crossbody fanny packs and travel bags.

Reeza Gaela, a Sacramento State kinesiology major, returned to the event for a second year in a row and said it was more efficient in showcasing a wider variety of artists than last year.

“I like it, it’s very uplifting seeing all the female [artists] here who are involved in the feminist movement,” Gaela said. “I had not seen any of these artists before, so it is a really cool experience.”

Each artist came out excited to see the crowd forming. Umi started her set by leading the crowd through meditation and playing popular songs such as “Butterfly” and “Remember Me.”

Story continues below gallery.

Gallery | 5 Photos Deondre Pasquini - The State Hornet Dreamville rapper J.I.D. delivers on the Bless Stage at Sol Blume on April 27 at the Cesar Chavez Plaza. J.I.D. sang and rapped as fans gathered to hear his set.

Close

The singers, like the attendees, came out wearing fun and trendy outfits. Tobi Lou came out wearing sparkly green sequin shorts, hyping up the crowd and closing his set with “Buff Baby.”



The crowd sang, “I’m a buff baby, but I dance like a man,” as they sipped on mojitos, Corona beers and ate snow cones in the high 80-degree weather.

In between sets, Andre Power from Soulection played upbeat songs to keep the crowd going as they waited for the upcoming artists to come out. Dance cyphers broke out with guests going in the middle and showing off their moves.

Andrew Yang, a Sac State recreation, parks and tourism administration student, said he was looking for “good vibes” and hoping to meet new friends.



“We are all human and the best part about that is that there are other humans so just go talk to them and have good vibes,” Yang said.

Yang was most excited to see Miguel close off the show.

The night went on with Jessie Reyez and Miguel. Reyez took time in between songs to explain where she comes from, acknowledge women empowerment and shared a story of an encounter she had with a producer.

Vulnerability could be heard in her voice as she shared the meaning to her song “Gatekeeper,” where a producer told her that if she wanted to be successful in the music industry, she would need to sexually expose herself.

Story continues below video.



The crowd cheered as she sang songs in Spanish and played an acoustic version of her popular song “Figures.” Reyez also shared that she didn’t start her career as a singer but rather a songwriter, giving credit to Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris for producing and singing a song she wrote, “One Kiss.”

As the night comes to an end, Miguel closed the show on the Bless Stage. Fans filled the space as they patiently awaited the “Skywalker” artist.

Miguel and his band played older songs such as “Sure Thing,” “Adorn,” and “Vixen.” Miguel had only performed in Sacramento one other time and finally made his return after seven years.

Fans sang along to new and old songs, waved their hands side-to-side and enjoyed a lively performance from Miguel. He danced on stage, talked about his childhood and growing up and being mixed race in Los Angeles.



He teased the crowd as he moved his hips and shared his love for the Sacramento crowd, ending with an, “I love you too.”