STATE HORNET PODCAST: Proposed fall 2021 class schedule visible
April 19, 2021
Today’s State Hornet Podcast with podcast staffers Rose Vega and Gavin Rock has the two discussing the newly-visible proposed fall 2021 class schedule, a story on how performers in Sacramento are preparing for the lifting of COVID restrictions, the hiring of a new coach by Sac State women’s basketball, new podcasts launched over the weekend and more.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod
