Proposed fall 2021 class schedules for Sac State now visible on Student Center
April 16, 2021
Proposed fall 2021 class schedules and course modalities are now visible to Sacramento State students on their Student Center, said Provost Steve Perez on Friday via email.
Students can view what instruction mode the class will be delivered in their Student Center underneath the class title.
Perez said that there may be some changes to the course teaching modalities as circumstances continue to change, but that students will be able to change their schedule between June 1 and June 11 “if a change in teaching modality creates a difficulty with student plans.”
“Students should expect that they will need to be on campus for some classes,” Perez said via email statement.
According to an instruction mode schedule course update by Sac State’s Office of the University Registrar from March 12, modalities include:
- Hybrid: Meets partially online and partially in person. Some class meetings are held in-person as scheduled and the remainder of the class is conducted online synchronously or asynchronously. Students are recommended to refer to the course’s syllabus for details. Internet access required.
- HyFlex: Enables students to choose between three modes of instruction: in-person, online synchronous or online asynchronous. Students have a choice about how they will engage in their learning: they can choose to attend the real-time on-campus class session, attend the real-time class session via Zoom, or they can choose to take the class fully asynchronously. Ideally, students are able to choose which format they prefer for each scheduled class session. This option could be limited due to caps on how many students are allowed in a classroom at one time, according to the course update from the registrar.
- HerkyFlex: Enables students to choose between two modes of instruction, in-person, or synchronous online. Each class section and learning activity will be offered in-person in an on-campus classroom and simultaneously online. All instruction will take place at a predetermined scheduled time.
- Blended: In person and synchronous online meetings are required. Students are expected to meet on campus at scheduled class times on a rotating basis. When students are not scheduled to meet on campus, they are expected to attend class online.
- Fully in-person: Students are expected to meet in person at scheduled class times on campus.
- Online synchronous: Students are expected to meet online at scheduled class times via Zoom or other remote connection.
- Online asynchronous: Students are expected to complete coursework online without specific class meeting times.
