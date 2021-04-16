Proposed fall 2021 class schedules for Sac State now visible on Student Center

(File photo) Sacramento State students walking on campus by Mendocino Hall in September 2019. Students can now view proposed fall 2021 class schedules and course modalities on their Student Center, according to Provost Steve Perez.

Proposed fall 2021 class schedules and course modalities are now visible to Sacramento State students on their Student Center, said Provost Steve Perez on Friday via email.

Students can view what instruction mode the class will be delivered in their Student Center underneath the class title.

Perez said that there may be some changes to the course teaching modalities as circumstances continue to change, but that students will be able to change their schedule between June 1 and June 11 “if a change in teaching modality creates a difficulty with student plans.”

“Students should expect that they will need to be on campus for some classes,” Perez said via email statement.

According to an instruction mode schedule course update by Sac State’s Office of the University Registrar from March 12, modalities include: